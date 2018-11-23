Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

All killer. No filler. Here's what's been going off on our Instagram page this week

You heard about this Instagram thing? Apparently, people are well into it. Apparently, get this right, it’s been about since 2010. Apparently, you can post things on there and not have every single thing spam dunked on by comments from your relatives. Apparently, it’s not Facebook (even though it’s owned by Facebook and inevitably will go that way such is the nature of things and – yawn boring).

Anyway, here’s our round-up of the 5 best videos we’ve shared on the Mpora Instagram this week. Cool videos, weird videos, impressive videos, videos that really, really, really make you think. OK, they probably won’t make you think that much. Still, videos. Insta videos. Bon appetit.

1) Austin Keen Wakesurfing On Your Gran’s Coffee Table


View this post on Instagram

When you’ve got a wakesurfing session at 1, but you’re hosting a tea and scone party at 3 || Athlete credit: @austinkeen47 || #wakesurfing #surfing #actionsports #adventure #furniture #table #tuesdaymotivation

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

2) Tanner Hall Doing A Sonic The Hedgehog impression


View this post on Instagram

Bloody hell || Credit: @tannerhall420 || #ski #skiing #skier #snow #trick #winter #tuesdaymotivation

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

3) Matt MacDuff Is Quite Good At Riding Bikes


View this post on Instagram

Jesus Christ || Rider: @matt_macduff || Additional Credits: @reverencemovie, @dberrecloth || #mountainbiking #mtb #trick #trickoftheday #action

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

4) Mr Metal Bollocks Gets Vertical On A Tree


View this post on Instagram

Man’s setting off metal detectors at the airport (with his balls of steel) || Credit: @jordielunn || #mtb #bikes #mountainbiking #vertical #ballsofsteel

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

5) Two Footed Tackle Straight Out The Roy Keane Playbook


View this post on Instagram

Just another quiet night in at the library || Credit: @1shyd || #skate #skateboarding #skater #bike #slam #crash

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

Multi Sport

