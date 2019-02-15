Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Sit back, relax, and let this very good Instagram video content do the rest

Saw The Favourite last night. It was good. Weird, but good. Could see why it picked up so many BAFTA faces at the annual “Give people a BAFTA face” night in London. That being said, it was hardly on the same level as the video content that’s been out on the Mpora Instagram this last week. I mean, there wasn’t even a single house-sized bison stampeding past a car in it. Not one.

1) 10 Points To Gryffindor

2) Pokemon Are Real

3) Scorpion King… Forever In Our Hearts

4) Big Send. Much Respect

5) Creamy Bowl o’ Milk

