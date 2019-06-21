Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Finally, an insight into what your soap gets up to when you leave the bathroom

Some weeks are born with great video content, others have great video content thrust upon them. Anyway, err… yeah… here’s some video content from the Mpora Instagram‘s last seven days. How great is it exactly? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

1) Soap Every Damn Day

2) Walking Up Stairs Is A Chump’s Game

3) Dude

4) Jesus

No thanks. || Credit: @pashatheboss || #skills #flip #parkour

5) And Now For Something Genuinely Inspirational

