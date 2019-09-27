Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

If you haven't seen the jeep video yet, where you been hiding?

This week, one video on our Instagram went so big that we actually found ourselves weirdly intimidated by it. It got over 350,000 views, over 37,000 likes, and over 1,500 comments in just three days (and those numbers are going up even as we write this). It did so well that we were genuinely a bit scared of trying to follow it up. After all, how could we ever top it and would the people who’d flocked to see it enjoy the next video anywhere near as much? We almost lost sleep over it. Almost.

“It got over 350,000 views, over 37,000 likes, and over 1,500 comments in just three days”

The video we’re talking about is, of course, that video of a red jeep driving precariously on some rocks next to what appears to be some sort of ravine. Is it a real jeep? Is it, as some pointed out, a remote control jeep? Was its strong “Yeah. Don’t worry. I know a shortcut” caption copied word for word by an Instagram channel called Risk Hub? Don’t know, quite possibly, and yes (we’d not heard of them either).

Anyway, here’s the top five videos of the week – including that jeep video.

1) When The Sat Nav Goes Wrong

2) No Hands

3) If You Go Down To The Woods Today…

4) Bit Windy Like

5) Who Spots For The Spotter?

