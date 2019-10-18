Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Nothing but the best video content (that's featured on the Mpora Instagram)

Another glorious week on the Mpora Instagram. Another (hopefully) glorious week in the lives of the Mpora Instagram followers. Over the course of the last week there’s been an extremely cool “bouncy castle” with the power to literally make you fly, a runner who finished the race despite his legs totally giving up on him, a naked jump worthy of all the medals for bravery, a supremely awkward bear-related mountain biking moment and also some drone footage of a mountain biker crashing off a ski jump. Watch the clips below, and if you’re not doing so already… be sure to follow us on the ‘gram.

1)  You Want One In Your Garden, Don’t You?

2) An Inspirational Finish

3) #Legend

4) Done Well Not To Soil Himself Here

5) Big Send. Big Crash

