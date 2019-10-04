Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Some absolute classic video content on the Mpora Instagram this week. Give it a watch

You’re still emotionally and physically recovering from that jeep video, aren’t you? Mad to think it’s been in our lives for over a week now (they grow up so fast, don’t they?). Anyway, can’t dwell on the past too much. Have to move on. Look forward. No looking back… further than the last seven days where an ingenious invention, absolute scenes at the airport, a vertigo inducing mountain-top video, skating the ring to Mount Doom, and a bawler drift trike stepped up to the plate and ended up on our top five videos of the week list.

1) The Greatest Invention Of The 21st Century

2) Chaos At The Airport

3) Jesus Christ

4) Skateboarding In Middle Earth

5) You Don’t Choose Thug Life, Thug Life Chooses You

