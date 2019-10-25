Want the raddest, most baddest, most hip-happening Instagram video content you’ve ever seen? Want to watch that video content right now? Alright, you got it. This week on the Mpora Insta, there was mountain biker Jesse Melamed slipping on some leaves, an extreme send from skier Yu Sasaki, absolute chaos on the waves, a tree doubling as a gateway to hell itself and another obstacle course masterclass from Andri Ragettli.

1) Revenge of the Leaves

2) Seeeeeeeeeeeeeeend It