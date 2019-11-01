Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

We've seen some videos in our lifetime and these, well, they're quite good videos

Done it. 50,000 followers on Instagram. We were on half this number a year ago so just want to say a big, massive, thanks to everyone who’s followed us, engaged with us, sent us content, and generally made our social media channels such a fun thing to be involved with in 2019. Without you guys, it doesn’t really work. I mean, it would essentially just be us shouting through a megaphone into an empty room wouldn’t it? So yes, thanks. Thanks a lot. You’re great.

This week on the Mpora Instagram there’s been more conclusive proof that Iceland is an alien planet, some enjoyable slapstick toilet content (yes, yes, we’re very childish), and the mother of all spectacles featuring a skateboard, a bicycle, and an umbrella. There’s also been a video of a man getting hit off his mountain bike by a load of hay, and a clash of the titans fight between a jellyfish and… some air.

1) Iceland? More Like… Niceland

2) Relatable Toilet Content

3) The Most Perfect Video In Human Existence

4) We Got The Results Of The Test Back… It’s Hayfever

5) Jellyfish vs. A Ring of Air

