Another week. Another five videos from the Mpora Instagram for you to get your teeth into

Well, well, well. If it isn’t the last ‘best instagram videos of the week’ round-up before Christmas (and because we don’t plan to put one out on the 27th – also the last one of the decade). Been quite a year, hasn’t it? Been quite the lap of the old sun. Some stuff happened, didn’t it? Some good. Some bad. Some goddamn awful. Through it all though, through the thick and thin, you’ve always had a little haven of escapism – a little haven of escapism known as the Mpora Instagram. And fear not, little doves, the Mpora Instagram will continue serving you tiny slices of fried gold over the course of 2020. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year.

1) We’re Living In A Simulation

2) Taking The Bikes For A Spin

3) Rushing Out To Buy Hummus Like…

4) Bloody Hell. Windy Much

5) Nice Spot In Zion National Park

