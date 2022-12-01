Vote For The Polartec People's Choice Award 2022 - Mpora

Share

Multi Sport

Polartec People’s Choice Award 2022 | Vote For Your Favourite Product

Check out these excellent products which feature Polartec and make your vote count

You can feel it in the air, can’t you? Awards season. More specifically, Polartec Apex Award season. There’s a tingly sensation floating on the autumn breeze, a voice whispering the same questions into your ear over and over again: “What design solutions emphasise versatility and sustainability? What outdoor gear is leading us into the future? Who is worthy of a metal trophy shaped like a wizard?”

Polartec, if you weren’t already aware, is a creator of innovative and sustainable textile solutions. Below is a list of the 2022 Polartec Apex Award winners. The annual award celebrates the brands and designers that push the boundaries, and turn Polartec fabric technologies into inspiring products. The winning garments – which were selected from hundreds of entries – exemplify functionality across sport, lifestyle, and outdoor performance.

VOTE FOR THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE HERE

To help crown the People’s Choice winner, take a look at the 12 Apex Award winners below and cast your vote for your favourite here. Democracy’s a beautiful thing. Polartec power to the people.

Berghaus MTN Guide MW Hoody

The MTN Guide MW Hoody is a performance mid-layer that nails the delicate balance of warmth, breathability, and moisture. By using different weights of Polartec® Power Grid™, the garment removes the bulk for a better fit and increased breathability in high heat areas. The addition of an innovative Polartec® Power Wool™ internal neck gaiter provides custom-tuned warmth that can be easily used with the hood up or down. Alternatively, tuck it out of the way when not needed. Thanks to Polartec Power Wool’s unique bi-component construction, which combines the properties of both natural and synthetic fibers, you get the ultimate in next-to-skin fabric performance.

Judges’ Verdict: “Berghaus was thoughtful in its use of multiple Polartec® fabrics, both in terms of genre and weight.”

Element X Millet MXE – P EDGE FLEECE LTD PO and MXE – P FLEECE LTD PANT

An incredible convergence of design, inspiration, and upcycling innovation. Vintage Millet styling comes together with deadstock Polartec® 200 Series Recycled Fleece, and Element’s artistic touch here, to leave us looking at a cosy collection. Millet and Element’s teams breathed new life into leftover fabrics, creating a unique color-blocked look which also provides unparalleled comfort and warmth. Offering greater resilienc, lightweight warmth and fast dry times, Polartec fleece remains the industry standard for outerwear performance. It’s been that way since its inception in 1981.

Judges’ Verdict: “We loved the sustainability story through Element and Millet’s use of discarded fabrics.”

Haglöfs L.I.M Z|T Sync 1 Mid Hood & L.I.M Z|T Sync 2 Mid Jacket

Built for super rugged conditions, the L.I.M Series Z|T is a truly synchronised layering system, one that challenges common perceptions of expedition gear. The versatile new approach to layering evident here elevates that “less is more” wisdom. It utilises a combo of Polartec® Alpha®, Power Air™, and Power Dry® technologies. Thanks to clever design and a selection of innovative Polartec fabrics, these pieces supply outstanding functionality when worn individually. They really shine though when they are combined, producing an average of 30% lower humidity within the layering system compared to that of conventional systems (according to Haglöfs). The result reduces the feeling of being too hot or too cold, and keeps body temperature stable through a wide range of activities and intensity levels.

Judges’ Verdict: “Haglöfs delivered an innovative concept made possible through the multiple use of Polartec® fabrics.”

Houdini Pace Flow Houdi

Made of Polartec® Power Dry® – a brilliantly advanced next-to-skin moisture management fabric – the super versatile Pace Flow Houdi offers high insulation, low weight and superb breathability. The open mesh fabric allows air to flow through, and vent out any excess heat or moisture. When used in a layering system, it will capture a layer of warm air – akin to the new generation of Polartec® Power Air™ fabrics – and provide an exceptional level of insulation and thermal efficiency. You’re basically looking at the perfect microclimate for high pace activities.

Judges’ Verdict: “Houdini is known for its strong sustainability credentials and has delivered outstanding results with this new, recycled Polartec® technology.”

Indyeva Toga

An ideal blend of style and performance, this modern fleece tunic features Polartec® Thermal Pro® for core body warmth. It’s highly durable and pill resistant. Thanks to its technical fiber compositions, this product is able to maintain a soft texture. The air pockets here do wonders for thermoregulation and breathability. Thermal Pro® advances fleece fashion with premium yarns for a cosy, resilient, and stylish finish. The thin and soft Toga tunic can be worn as an outer layer or an insulating intermediate layer under a shell without added bulk.

Judges’ Verdict:  “Indyeva’s unique application of Polartec® fabric also features attention to detail and undeniable style.”

KUIU Wind Pro Fleece Full Zip

Dead quiet, low-sheen, and highly wind resistant, the first-of-its-kind printed Polartec® Wind Pro® fleece hunting jacket is genuinely versatile. Wear it as an early-season outer layer or as a late-season mid-layer. It achieves high-level protection without a noisy windproof membrane, and ensures unrestricted breathability for maximum comfort.

Engineered with a compact knit surface structure for up to four times greater wind resistance than regular synthetic fleece, Wind Pro adds brawn to deflect the elements but not at the expense of maintaining soft comfort and lightweight warmth.

Judges’ Verdict:  “Kuiu presented us with a challenge that led to innovative results for both brands.”

Moncler Grenoble Peyrus Hooded Jacket & Shorts

Designed for an active lifestyle, these products represents a lovely slice of retro inspired mountaineering. This ripstop hooded jacket and shorts are made with a wind-proof lining, and hydrophobic Polartec® Alpha® which regulates warmth and provides exceptional breathability. Alpha continuously releases excess body heat before it builds – an adaptive quality that is made possible by Alpha’s lofted fibers and their connection to a solid mesh core. This active insulation resists all moisture, is incredibly fast drying, and highly compressible. All of the above, makes it the ideal piece for on and off the mountain.

Judges’ Verdict: “Moncler Grenoble’s Peyrus Hooded Jacket and Shorts offer technical excellence for outdoor adventures with their exceptional breathability.”

Nonnative Dweller Cardigan Poly Fleece

Reimagining the esteemed cardigan silhouette as a high performing technical garment, this product utilises Polartec® Alpha® Direct fabric. It provides warmth while also releasing excess body temperature to maintain perfect comfort and cosiness. Alpha Direct active insulation technology allows for direct contact with skin and other fabric layers due to the refining of the shape and size of its lofted fibers. This new design not only increases breathability performance but also expands things in terms of versatility and style. Nonnative are a Japanese label that’s gained a following for its fresh takes on traditional American workwear. They upgrade them with contemporary fabrications, nicely blending practicality and style. It’s an approach that’s gained all the right kind of attention.

Judges’ Verdict: “Nonnative’s cardigan is on-trend and features high performance fabric – the perfect combination.”

Pearl Izumi Pro Alpha Layer

Designed for cyclists, this innovative midlayer featuring Polartec® Alpha® Direct fabric transfers moisture with rapid speed. It can keep riders dry and comfortable through a wide temperature range and is a super lightweight, packable, insulating, and thermoregulating garment with unparalleled breathability and drying times. By refining the shape and size of its lofted fibers, Alpha® Direct active insulation continuously releases excess body heat before it builds and causes saturation and discomfort. Because its hydrophobic, it resists moisture and dries incredibly fast for unparalleled performance and versatility.

Judges’ Verdict: “We were impressed by Pearl Izumi’s focus on versatility through clever use of fabric for year-round appeal.”

Santini Alpha Pack Vest

A revolutionary new garment designed for gravel cyclists seeking protection from cold and wind, the Pack Vest combines a unique version of Polartec® Alpha® with Wool for superb moisture management properties and natural thermoregulation. Alpha active insulation is engineered for consistent warmth and allows for greater breathability and fast drying during activities. It’s got a highly packable, low-weight, structure. These are all critical benefits for those year-round, all-weather, cyclists.

Judges’ Verdict: “Santini has successfully adopted this new Polartec® technology to create an on-trend garment for gravel cyclists around the world.”

SCARPA Ribelle Run Kalibra G

Applied for the first time to a trail running shoe, Polartec® Windbloc® provides great water resistance to the elements. Thanks to its presence, the Ribelle Run Kalibra G shoe delivers breathable and comfortable protection in seriously gnarly conditions. Designed for mixed terrain and extreme conditions, the shoe’s gaiter is constructed from a unique Polartec polyurethane membrane that defends the wearer against the harshest conditions. What’s good about it is that it also still allows moisture vapour to permeate outside for maximum comfort and breathability.

Judges’ Verdict: “Scarpa’s developed an impressive trail running shoe.  A world-first and genius pairing of Polartec® technology for high performance.”

Thrudark Centurion Alpine Jacket

A versatile technical softshell jacket that incorporates a unique combination of two Polartec powered fabrics, and one enhancing technology. Designed as a midlayer for advanced technical pursuits, the Centurion Alpine Jacket features Polartec® Hardface® technology. This is fused at the fiber level to increase abrasion resistance and water repellency without compromising breathability. In addition to the bomb-proof exterior evident here, it also includes Polartec® Power Stretch® for ease of movement and Polartec® Power Air ™, an aspect that captures air to retain body heat in cool environments. Designed as the ultimate all-mountain piece, this jacket is perfectly suited to a wide array of outdoor disciplines.

Judges’ Verdict: “ThruDark’s tried and tested Centurion Alpine Jacket uses multiple, sustainable Polartec fabrics to create a jacket that will withstand extreme use.”

**********

You can vote for the Polartec People’s Choice here.

For more information on Polartec, head to their website.

You May Also Like

Best Ski Hats For 2023 | Buyer’s Guide

Polartec | The History Of An Outdoor Brand That Changed The Game

Interview | We Speak With The Icelandic Ultra Runner Who Went Running In The Desert

In association with

Share

Topics:

Gear Polartec
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production