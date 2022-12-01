You can feel it in the air, can’t you? Awards season. More specifically, Polartec Apex Award season. There’s a tingly sensation floating on the autumn breeze, a voice whispering the same questions into your ear over and over again: “What design solutions emphasise versatility and sustainability? What outdoor gear is leading us into the future? Who is worthy of a metal trophy shaped like a wizard?”

Polartec, if you weren’t already aware, is a creator of innovative and sustainable textile solutions. Below is a list of the 2022 Polartec Apex Award winners. The annual award celebrates the brands and designers that push the boundaries, and turn Polartec fabric technologies into inspiring products. The winning garments – which were selected from hundreds of entries – exemplify functionality across sport, lifestyle, and outdoor performance.

To help crown the People’s Choice winner, take a look at the 12 Apex Award winners below and cast your vote for your favourite here. Democracy’s a beautiful thing. Polartec power to the people.

Berghaus MTN Guide MW Hoody

The MTN Guide MW Hoody is a performance mid-layer that nails the delicate balance of warmth, breathability, and moisture. By using different weights of Polartec® Power Grid™, the garment removes the bulk for a better fit and increased breathability in high heat areas. The addition of an innovative Polartec® Power Wool™ internal neck gaiter provides custom-tuned warmth that can be easily used with the hood up or down. Alternatively, tuck it out of the way when not needed. Thanks to Polartec Power Wool’s unique bi-component construction, which combines the properties of both natural and synthetic fibers, you get the ultimate in next-to-skin fabric performance.

Judges’ Verdict: “Berghaus was thoughtful in its use of multiple Polartec® fabrics, both in terms of genre and weight.”

Element X Millet MXE – P EDGE FLEECE LTD PO and MXE – P FLEECE LTD PANT

An incredible convergence of design, inspiration, and upcycling innovation. Vintage Millet styling comes together with deadstock Polartec® 200 Series Recycled Fleece, and Element’s artistic touch here, to leave us looking at a cosy collection. Millet and Element’s teams breathed new life into leftover fabrics, creating a unique color-blocked look which also provides unparalleled comfort and warmth. Offering greater resilienc, lightweight warmth and fast dry times, Polartec fleece remains the industry standard for outerwear performance. It’s been that way since its inception in 1981.

Judges’ Verdict: “We loved the sustainability story through Element and Millet’s use of discarded fabrics.”