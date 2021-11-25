Best Ski Hats For 2022 - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Best Ski Hats For Winter 2021-2022

Whatever kind of skier or snowboarder you are, you'll need a hat to keep your head warm this winter. From beanies to bobble hats, this is our guide to the best ski hats for snow season

The cold nature of the mountains in winter makes owning a good ski hat essential. Not only do the finest hats for skiing and snowboarding make you look stylish, they also perform a number of vital functions for the wearer. Beanies and bobble hats, for example, help the body to conserve body heat in and around the ski resort. This is something which helps to keep the wearer warmer for longer when the temperatures are dropping low. These kind of hats can also shield your ears from frostbite, and provide a protective layer between your head and nasty wind chill. With the help of our guide to the best ski hats, you’ll be better placed to stay warm and comfortable on and off the slopes this snow season.

Best Ski Hats For Winter

Needless to say, none of these ski hats will protect your head from impact injuries. To safely protect your brain in the mountains this winter, please check out our guide to the best ski helmets. Many of these ski hats will fit under a helmet, meaning it’s possible experience to experience the best of both worlds.

Patagonia Brodeo Beanie

Price: £35

Nothing tells people you love the mountains, and the big outdoors, quite like wearing a Patagonia hat. The Patagonia Brodeo Beanie is made from wool and recycled nylon, and has been certified as being all good on the Fairtrade front. This means you can wear your trendy new ski hat safe in the knowledge that nobody was exploited during its creation. We’re also big fans of the mountain picture on this product, and think you will be too.

BUY FROM

POW UK X Planks X Pisteurs Beanie

Price: £25

Protect Our Winters UK are right on the frontline when it comes to battling the climate emergency. The group know that we need to take radical environmental action, not only to save skiing and snowboarding but humanity itself.

This collaborative low-profile beanie, made in collaboration with Pisteurs and Planks, is a bit of kit we’re more than happy to champion. This hat is so much more than just another hat. It’s a chance to elevate the POW UK message, a chance to throw a bit more of your weight behind an excellent organisation.

BUY FROM

Rip N Dip Lord Nermal Beanie

Price: £26

The iconic Rip N Dip logo isn’t for everyone, but we’ve always had a soft spot for that anti-establishment cat who lives for flipping its middle fingers off at the rules of society. Stick that logo on a seriously eye-catching tie dye beanie backdrop, and you’re really cooking up a ‘look’. This trippy ski hat comes in a variety of colours, and is definitely a more interesting visual experience than your standard piece of headwear.

BUY FROM

The North Face Salty Dog Beanie

Price: £29

There’s something a little bit ‘works on a fishing vessel’ about The North Face Salty Dog Beanie and, quite frankly, we like that a lot. It looks and feels more reliable than most hats. Jersey lined for warmth and wind resistance, there’s a level of thickness and depth on offer here that you won’t find in every hat. This is a high-quality, head-warming, ski hat from the always reliable team at The North Face.

BUY FROM

Barts Wilhelm Beanie

Price: £25

With its functional and reassuring ribbed knit fabric, this Barts hat will serve you well on cold nights out. We like the brushed lining for added warmth and comfort, and we’re big fans of the hat’s colour styling.

BUY FROM

Burton DND 3-Pack Beanie

Price: £40

What’s better than one Burton beanie? How does three Burton beanies sound? For £40 here, you get an assorted mix of hats from the legendary snow brand. This is the perfect option for people who like the winter sport aesthetic, and love to mix up their look on a regular basis.

BUY FROM

Mons Royale Tech Under Helmet Beanie

Price: £30

If you’ve been paying attention to our ski gear reviewing over recent years, you’ll know by now how much rate we Mons Royale’s merino wool base layers (see our review of the Mons Royale Cascade Baselayer Set, for example). By being made from 100% merino wool, the Mons Royale Tech Under Helmet Beanie brings a similar high level of performance to the top of your head. By collectively shifting to natural performance materials, we can set about reducing our impact on the planet.

BUY FROM

Roxy Harper Beanie

Price: £18

Available in ‘Heather Grey’, ‘True Black’, ‘Pansy’ and ‘Shocking Pink’ there’s a lot to like about this solid yet stylish ski hat from Roxy. The branding on the front is done nicely, and the double-layer waffle knit feels cosier than wearing a Christmas jumper by the fireplace. For less than £20, you won’t find many better winter hats.

BUY FROM

Planks ‘No Skiing On Mars’ Beanie

Price: £20

This ski hat represents another collaboration between Planks and Protect Our Winters UK. The Planks ‘No Skiing On Mars’ Capsule Collection has been put together to help raise some money for POW UK. It’s putting forward the idea that if we don’t save skiing on earth soon, there’s nowhere else we can do it and that will be that. As well as helping to fight the climate emergency, there’s also no denying that the space-themed ‘No Skiing On Mars’ stuff looks cool.

BUY FROM

Quiksilver Routine Beanie

Price: £19

The Quiksilver Routine Beanie might not catch the eye like some other ski hats on this list, but we quite like its understated vibe. It’s soft to the touch, and allows for just the right amount of air flow to prevent things heating up in an uncomfortable manner when you’re getting active. This hat will be as at home on the slopes, and around the ski resorts, as it will be watching Bon Iver at Brixton Academy.

BUY FROM

Carhartt Acrylic Watch Beanie

Price: £20

Carhartt have been the hip kids on the block for a while now. The logo is as common a sight at ski and snowboard film premieres as it is at vinyl record shops in Shoreditch. This Carhartt beanie comes in a variety of different colours, and delivers a soft and warm ribbed knit (100% acrylic). With the Carhartt branding front and centre, this hat could be a good way of staying warm while looking cool this winter.

BUY FROM

Fjallraven Pom Beanie

Price: £33

Made from 100% recycled polyester, the Pom Beanie is everything we’ve come to expect from (almost) everyone’s favourite Swedish outdoor brand in recent years. It’s functional, incredibly well-made, oozes Scandinavian style and will hold its own in the big outdoors. The pompom on top of the hat means you’re not going to wear this under a ski helmet, but if you need something to keep your head warm around the resort and on lengthy hikes in the snow look no further.

BUY FROM

Fjallraven Byron Beanie

Price: £35

Made from 100% Merino Wool, this ribbed knit beanie with a leather Fjallraven logo front and centre is one of the best winter hats around. Every aspect of it screams quality, and there’s a sense as soon as you put it on that you won’t need to replace it for a very long time.

BUY FROM

adidas Amplifier Beanie

Price: £18

We’ve made no secret of our love for adidas. The adidas Amplifier Beanie embodies many of our favourite things about the brand, and there was no way we weren’t going to include it in our guide to the best hats for skiing and snowboarding.

BUY FROM

Santa Cruz Outline Dot Beanie

Price: £20

Helping you stand out on white and snowy backdrops is the incredibly orange Outline Dot Beanie from Santa Cruz. The light acrylic knit fabric and roll hem design combines nicely here, and we very much like the placement of the Santa Cruz logo. If you’re spending a lot of time in the mountains during the winter season, this hat is well worth a look.

BUY FROM

Nike SB Fisherman Beanie

Price: £18

If you identify as a shredder, particularly a snowboarding shredder, you could do a hell of a lot worse than the Nike SB Fisherman Beanie. The knitted construction of the hat is excellent, the comfort levels right up there with the pricier hats on the list, and we like the SB branding. Whether you’re shooting tricks at the snow park, or going out to watch the latest big budget T-Rice offering, this beanie will serve you well.

BUY FROM

Billabong Ride Beanie

Price: £28

There’s a lot to admire about the Billabong Ride Beanie. That soft acrylic fabric and polar fleece lining inside team up magnificently, resulting in a comfortable and super wearable hat for winter. The pink and yellow colour combo here is bound to catch the eyes, and turn some heads. We also really like the styling of the Billabong fabric patch.

BUY FROM

Herschel Elmer Beanie

Price: £17

A strong shade of pink for a strong, confident, snow sports enthusiast. Nice flat knit construction, nice roll-over cuff, nice patch with branding on the front; this is just a nice hat.

BUY FROM

Mons Royale McCloud Beanie

Price: £30

We’re big fans of the New Zealand brand Mons Royale. We like the functionality of their gear, of course, but we also like the ethical and sustainable approach they always try to take. When it comes to keeping us warm on the slopes using natural performance materials, there’s not many brands better quite frankly. The soft Merino wool in the McCloud Beanie rests comfortably against the skin, and you’ll probably be glad to know you can wear this one slouchy or as a rolled cuff beanie. It’s a great hat.

BUY FROM

Smartwool NTS Mid 250 Cuff Beanie

Price: £24

Those of you who aren’t familiar with the clever people at Smartwool should get yourselves acquainted with the brand. They are, as their name suggests, a pretty smart bunch. The Smartwool NTS Mid 250 Cuff Beanie is a versatile unisex beanie that will do a first-rate job at keeping your head warm in winter. The insulated Mid 250 base layer fabric delivers superior comfort and warmth, and the roll cuff is perfectly positioned to keep your ears warm when the temperature really drops down low. The hat is made from 100% premium merino wool, a natural performance material that’s hard to beat.

BUY FROM

You May Also Like

The Best Skis For This Season

The Ski 100 | Our Pick Of The Best Ski Gear For This Winter

Gifts For Skiers | The Best Things To Buy Someone Who Loves Skiing

Share

Topics:

adidas fjallraven Gear Mons Royale Nike Patagonia Planks Clothing Quiksilver Roxy Smartwool The North Face

Related Articles

Skiing

Beginner Skis | Best For 2022

Want a pair of skis for beginners? Read our guide to the best skis for beginners on the market

The Best Skis For Beginners 2021-2022
Skiing

Before You Buy | Ski Goggle Lens Colours

Here's our guide to choosing the right ski goggle lens colour

Ski Goggle Lens Colours – How To Choose | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | The Perfect Ski Setup

Here's our guide to getting the perfect ski boot fit

How To Choose A Ski, Boot And Binding Combination | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | Ski Camber and Rocker Explained

Confused about ski camber and rocker profiles? Here's our guide

Ski Camber and Rocker Explained | Mpora Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | Ski Shapes Explained

We explain how the shape of a ski affects its characteristics

Ski Shapes Explained | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | How To Choose The Right Ski Length

Choosing the right ski length is essential. Here's our how to guide

How To Choose The Right Ski Length | The Ski Workshop
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production