The cold nature of the mountains in winter makes owning a good ski hat essential. Not only do the finest hats for skiing and snowboarding make you look stylish, they also perform a number of vital functions for the wearer. Beanies and bobble hats, for example, help the body to conserve body heat in and around the ski resort. This is something which helps to keep the wearer warmer for longer when the temperatures are dropping low. These kind of hats can also shield your ears from frostbite, and provide a protective layer between your head and nasty wind chill. With the help of our guide to the best ski hats, you’ll be better placed to stay warm and comfortable on and off the slopes this snow season.

Best Ski Hats For Winter

Needless to say, none of these ski hats will protect your head from impact injuries. To safely protect your brain in the mountains this winter, please check out our guide to the best ski helmets. Many of these ski hats will fit under a helmet, meaning it’s possible experience to experience the best of both worlds.

Patagonia Brodeo Beanie

Price: £35

Nothing tells people you love the mountains, and the big outdoors, quite like wearing a Patagonia hat. The Patagonia Brodeo Beanie is made from wool and recycled nylon, and has been certified as being all good on the Fairtrade front. This means you can wear your trendy new ski hat safe in the knowledge that nobody was exploited during its creation. We’re also big fans of the mountain picture on this product, and think you will be too.

POW UK X Planks X Pisteurs Beanie

Price: £25

Protect Our Winters UK are right on the frontline when it comes to battling the climate emergency. The group know that we need to take radical environmental action, not only to save skiing and snowboarding but humanity itself.

This collaborative low-profile beanie, made in collaboration with Pisteurs and Planks, is a bit of kit we’re more than happy to champion. This hat is so much more than just another hat. It’s a chance to elevate the POW UK message, a chance to throw a bit more of your weight behind an excellent organisation.

Rip N Dip Lord Nermal Beanie

Price: £26

The iconic Rip N Dip logo isn’t for everyone, but we’ve always had a soft spot for that anti-establishment cat who lives for flipping its middle fingers off at the rules of society. Stick that logo on a seriously eye-catching tie dye beanie backdrop, and you’re really cooking up a ‘look’. This trippy ski hat comes in a variety of colours, and is definitely a more interesting visual experience than your standard piece of headwear.

The North Face Salty Dog Beanie

Price: £29

There’s something a little bit ‘works on a fishing vessel’ about The North Face Salty Dog Beanie and, quite frankly, we like that a lot. It looks and feels more reliable than most hats. Jersey lined for warmth and wind resistance, there’s a level of thickness and depth on offer here that you won’t find in every hat. This is a high-quality, head-warming, ski hat from the always reliable team at The North Face.