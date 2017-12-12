Win Nitro Circus Tickets And See Travis Pastrana And The 'You Got This' Live Tour In 2018 - Mpora

Win Nitro Circus Tickets And See Travis Pastrana And The ‘You Got This’ Live Tour In 2018

Find out how you can win tickets to see the Nitro Circus 'You Got This' Tour, featuring Travis Pastrana

Win a pair of tickets to see Nitro Circus Live 2018. Travis Pastrana and the team are back,  bringing Nitro Circus Live to the UK and Europe in 2018 in the ‘You Got This’ tour, and we’re already pumped!

Now you can get involved by winning  two tickets to the Nitro Circus Live 2018 show of your choice.

Win tickets for the Nitro Circus 2018 Live Tour

“How do I win tickets to Nitro Circus Live?” we hear you cry? It’s easy!

All you have to do is tell us in 20 words why you should win the tickets, and include a photo of you dressed for Nitro Circus. Now, it’s rather up to you what you decide ‘dressed for Nitro Circus” means. Clown outfit? Full face helmet and moto gear? Nitro Circus t-shirt? The words “I love Travis Pastrana” written on your forehead in marmalade?

It really is up to your imagination, so get thinking and send your photo and your reason for winning to us at contact@mpora.com with the subject ‘Nitro Circus 2018 Tour Competition’. We’ll pick our favourite and notify the winner by email. All of our normal terms and conditions apply.

Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana getting pumped at nitro Circus Live

The lucky winner, chosen by us, will win two tickets to the UK Nitro Circus 2018 tour date of their choosing. The competition closes on midnight 1st January 2018 so be quick for your chance to get seats for the wildest show in all of action sports.

How To Get Ticket for The Nitro Circus 2018 Tour

The ‘You Got This’ Tour promises gigantic jumps, ill-advised stunts, and a whole host of Never Been Done tricks as an all-star cast of action sports athletes hurl their bodies and often their unconventional forms of transport through the air for your pleasure.

The Nitro Circus 2018 ‘You Got This’ Tour gets off to a riotous start at the Birmingham Barclaycard NIA on 19th November, and the non-stop action continues around Britain for the next ten days before hitting up Europe.

Watch Never been Done tricks right in front of your eyes at Nitro Circus Live 2018

The Nitro Circus 2018 UK Tour Dates

Monday 19th November – Birmingham Barclaycard NIA
Wednesday 21st November Glasgow Hydro
Thursday 22nd November – Manchester MEN Arena
Friday 23rd November London O2

The Nitro Circus 2018 European Tour Dates

Tuesday 27t November – Stockholm Tele 2
Friday 30th November – Paris AHA (Bercy)
Tuesday 4th December – Munich Olympiahalle
Thursday 6th December – Zurich Hallenstadion
Saturday 8th December – Mannheim SAP Arena
Sunday 9th December – Antwerp Sportspalais

