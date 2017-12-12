Win a pair of tickets to see Nitro Circus Live 2018. Travis Pastrana and the team are back, bringing Nitro Circus Live to the UK and Europe in 2018 in the ‘You Got This’ tour, and we’re already pumped!

Now you can get involved by winning two tickets to the Nitro Circus Live 2018 show of your choice.

“How do I win tickets to Nitro Circus Live?” we hear you cry? It’s easy!

All you have to do is tell us in 20 words why you should win the tickets, and include a photo of you dressed for Nitro Circus. Now, it’s rather up to you what you decide ‘dressed for Nitro Circus” means. Clown outfit? Full face helmet and moto gear? Nitro Circus t-shirt? The words “I love Travis Pastrana” written on your forehead in marmalade?

It really is up to your imagination, so get thinking and send your photo and your reason for winning to us at contact@mpora.com with the subject ‘Nitro Circus 2018 Tour Competition’. We’ll pick our favourite and notify the winner by email. All of our normal terms and conditions apply.

Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana getting pumped at nitro Circus Live

The lucky winner, chosen by us, will win two tickets to the UK Nitro Circus 2018 tour date of their choosing. The competition closes on midnight 1st January 2018 so be quick for your chance to get seats for the wildest show in all of action sports.

