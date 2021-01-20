Mount Etna | Italy's Stratovolcano Erupts Showcasing A Fiery Display Of Lava and Ash - Mpora

Share

Natural Wonders

Mount Etna | Italy’s Stratovolcano Erupts Showcasing A Fiery Display Of Lava and Ash

The famous Sicilian volcano put on a fiery display last night, creating some awesome imagery as result

Screenshot: YouTube (Global News)

Europe’s largest active volcano erupted on Monday night. Mount Etna, on the east coast of Sicily, had streams of lava oozing down the side of it; making for a highly spectacular night time scene. Ash was pumped into the Italian night sky as lava flowed down to Valle del Bove – an uninhabited valley. Since the eruption, local authorities in Sicily have issued an ash warning with some ash clouds finding their way to nearby towns.

The glowing orange lava flows did not go unwitnessed. People living in sight of the Italian volcano took to social media to showcase the striking scenes.

A British man living in the area tweeted an incredible picture of the Mount Etna eruption. All while he marvelled at the scenes over a nice glass of wine from his Italian abode.

This wondrous eruption could also be seen from different countries. Malta resident Steve Mallia shared this shot snapped up by Gozitan photographer Daniel Cilia to his Twitter followers.

The giant Mount Etna, standing at 3,329 metres high, is continuing to emit ash and gas days after the eruption. The situation is continuing to be monitored. Watch the video below to see some of the fantastic and terrifying footage, and imagery, the eruption has brought us.

You May Also Like

7 Videos That Show What Happens When You Put Everyday Items In The Way Of Volcanic Lava

Avalanche Videos | This Footage Reminds Us How Powerful Mountains Can Be

Highest Mountain In Europe | Top 10

Share

Topics:

awe news video

Related Articles

Skiing

Buried | The Scariest Avalanche Footage Of All Time?

Even if you don't speak French, this frightening video from Mickaël Bimboes speaks for itself

Avalanche Footage | French Skier Releases Video Of Terrifying Burial And Rescue
Snowboarding

Avalanche Safety | This Footage Is Important

There's been some tragic incidents, and some shocking footage doing the rounds, recently

Avalanche Videos | This Footage Reminds Us How Powerful Mountains Can Be
Skiing

Lift Lines | Things We Weirdly Miss About Skiing

Will we ever stand in a massive chairlift queue surrounded by strangers again?

Lift Lines | These Chairlift Queue Videos Belong In A Museum... But We Will Ski Again
Road Cycling

Life Down Under | Kangaroos vs. Cyclists

Hitting a kangaroo is a danger unique to Australia's road cycling culture

Life Down Under | Watch Cyclists Getting Grief From Kangaroos In Australia
Mountain Biking

Hot Air Balloons | Kilian Bron In Turkey

So, you like hot air balloons? Well, have all the hot air balloons in the world!

GoPro Million Dollar Challenge | Watch Kilian Bron Riding Past Hot Air Balloons In Turkey
Mountaineering & Expeditions

K2 In Winter | Nirmal Purja Makes History

Mountaineering history made as Nepalese team led by Nirmal Purja summit K2 in winter

Climbing K2 In Winter | Nirmal Purja And His Team Make Mountaineering History
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production