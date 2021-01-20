Screenshot: YouTube (Global News)

Europe’s largest active volcano erupted on Monday night. Mount Etna, on the east coast of Sicily, had streams of lava oozing down the side of it; making for a highly spectacular night time scene. Ash was pumped into the Italian night sky as lava flowed down to Valle del Bove – an uninhabited valley. Since the eruption, local authorities in Sicily have issued an ash warning with some ash clouds finding their way to nearby towns.

The glowing orange lava flows did not go unwitnessed. People living in sight of the Italian volcano took to social media to showcase the striking scenes.

A British man living in the area tweeted an incredible picture of the Mount Etna eruption. All while he marvelled at the scenes over a nice glass of wine from his Italian abode.

Sitting in my garden with a glass of vino watching Mount Etna blowing. Absolutely spectacular. pic.twitter.com/wuqq1SXmpF — Peter H 🇬🇧 (@PeterHexpat) January 18, 2021

This wondrous eruption could also be seen from different countries. Malta resident Steve Mallia shared this shot snapped up by Gozitan photographer Daniel Cilia to his Twitter followers.

Mount #Etna in #Sicily is seen erupting from behind Verdala Castle in #Malta some 300km away in this spellbinding shot by Gozitan photographer Daniel Cilia😮👏 pic.twitter.com/jKI3bCHxtL — Steve Mallia (@stevemallia71) January 19, 2021

The giant Mount Etna, standing at 3,329 metres high, is continuing to emit ash and gas days after the eruption. The situation is continuing to be monitored. Watch the video below to see some of the fantastic and terrifying footage, and imagery, the eruption has brought us.

