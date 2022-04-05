Bob Ross was an American painter, television host and art instructor whose calm approach to teaching cemented himself as an iconic cultural figure in the art world and beyond. His television show, The Joy of Painting, remains a big hit across generations of painters, teachers, and those who just want to watch a really nice show. After his passing in 1995, Ross shot to international fame as his cultural presence boomed with the internet. Always rocking up in a shirt and with that iconic fro for company, his signature style remains recognisable to this day. His legacy lives on not only as a painter but as someone seemingly full to the brim with memorable and still, to this day, relevant advice

If there’s one thing Bob Ross was known for painting it’s the big outdoors. Here at Mpora, of course, we can’t get enough of the outdoors – it’s our thing. Looking to someone with a unique appreciation for nature, like Ross, is exactly the sort of thing we do here. In fact, it’s no stretch to say that a famous painter of landscapes like Ross is something of a hero in these parts. With that very much in mind, here are some of our favourite Bob Ross quotes relevant to adventure and getting outside.

Bob Ross’ Inspirational Quotes

Ross (reluctantly) chose to keep his signature hairstyle as a business decision, after the logo for his show was designed (Screenshot via YouTube)

Bob Ross knew how to inspire anyone for anything. Through a career of painting the outdoors with a famous simple, considerate and relaxing method, the artist gained and relayed an optimistic outlook on life. These first quotes will ease you into the mind of one of the world’s most adored artists and personalities, as he speaks on happiness, mistakes, and motivation. Perfect for psyching yourself up before an expedition or choosing the caption for the post about your trip:

“It’s so important to do something every day that will make you happy.”

Too right Bob. It’s quite frankly impossible to imagine he went a day without painting.

“You can do anything you want to do. This is your world.”

“Didn’t you know you had that much power? You can move mountains. You can do anything.”

Energy! Bob Ross wanted you to know that there were no limits to what you can do. Why not become the first person to actually move a mountain, or two?

“We don’t make mistakes. We just have happy accidents.”

Famously important advice from one of the most the iconic hairstyles the art world’s ever seen. The next time you make one, just throw this quote out there and you’ll be instantly forgiven. Probably.