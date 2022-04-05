The Best and Most Inspirational Bob Ross Quotes - Mpora

Outsiders

Bob Ross Quotes | Memorable Words To Inspire Your Outdoor Adventures

If you're looking for some words of wisdom, look no further than Bob Ross himself

Bob Ross was an American painter, television host and art instructor whose calm approach to teaching cemented himself as an iconic cultural figure in the art world and beyond. His television show, The Joy of Painting, remains a big hit across generations of painters, teachers, and those who just want to watch a really nice show. After his passing in 1995, Ross shot to international fame as his cultural presence boomed with the internet. Always rocking up in a shirt and with that iconic fro for company, his signature style remains recognisable to this day. His legacy lives on not only as a painter but as someone seemingly full to the brim with memorable and still, to this day, relevant advice

If there’s one thing Bob Ross was known for painting it’s the big outdoors. Here at Mpora, of course, we can’t get enough of the outdoors – it’s our thing. Looking to someone with a unique appreciation for nature, like Ross, is exactly the sort of thing we do here. In fact, it’s no stretch to say that a famous painter of landscapes like Ross is something of a hero in these parts. With that very much in mind, here are some of our favourite Bob Ross quotes relevant to adventure and getting outside.

Bob Ross’ Inspirational Quotes

Ross (reluctantly) chose to keep his signature hairstyle as a business decision, after the logo for his show was designed (Screenshot via YouTube)

Bob Ross knew how to inspire anyone for anything. Through a career of painting the outdoors with a famous simple, considerate and relaxing method, the artist gained and relayed an optimistic outlook on life. These first quotes will ease you into the mind of one of the world’s most adored artists and personalities, as he speaks on happiness, mistakes, and motivation. Perfect for psyching yourself up before an expedition or choosing the caption for the post about your trip:

“It’s so important to do something every day that will make you happy.”

Too right Bob. It’s quite frankly impossible to imagine he went a day without painting.

“You can do anything you want to do. This is your world.”

“Didn’t you know you had that much power? You can move mountains. You can do anything.”

Energy! Bob Ross wanted you to know that there were no limits to what you can do. Why not become the first person to actually move a mountain, or two?

“We don’t make mistakes. We just have happy accidents.”

Famously important advice from one of the most the iconic hairstyles the art world’s ever seen. The next time you make one, just throw this quote out there and you’ll be instantly forgiven. Probably.

Bob Ross’ Naturistic Advice

Bob Ross would reportedly take just two days to record an entire season of The Joy of Painting – that’s 13 episodes! (Screenshot via YouTube)

Despite being known for painting the outdoors, rather than exploring it, Bob Ross was full of inspirational quotes that referenced his beautiful takes on nature. Here’s a select few to get you through the week:

“There’s nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend.”

“Talk to the tree, make friends with it.”

Look, he probably wasn’t wrong. Studies come out every year about trees having communicative abilities – not only amongst themselves (via fantastic fungi) but between themselves and humans as well. Do you really want to miss out on all the forest gossip? Get talking.

“In nature, dead trees are just as normal as live trees.”

“Remember how free clouds are. They just lay around in the sky all day long.”

These quotes are for those evenings spent contemplating the real meaning of it all – we’re sure Bob Ross had plenty of those. He seemed quite happy to land on these answers. Dead trees matter, too!

Bob Ross’ Rules for the Outdoors

Keep an eye out for Bob Ross’ left index finger – or lack of it, we should say. Ross lost it to a table saw in his childhood. (Screenshot via YouTube)

Right, we know he was a painter but the man had some brilliant advice for navigating the outdoors. For a man who loved nothing but painting, the outdoors, and painting the outdoors, we’re happy to call him an honorary expert. Here’s how Bob Ross would go about an expedition.

“Water’s like me. It’s lazy. Boy, it always looks for the easiest way to do things.”

“If we’re going to have animals around, we all have to be concerned about them and take care of them.”

Two of the most important rules for any adventure. We’ve got to look out for our furry friends. Bob Ross says so.

“We don’t really know where this goes – and I’m not sure we really care.”

Discover a brand new spot – and thank Bob Ross for the inspiration.

“It’s life. It’s interesting. It’s fun.”

And don’t you forget it. Cheers Bob.

