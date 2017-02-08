Meet The Japanese Artist Who Does Something Magical With Driftwood - Mpora

Share

Outsiders

Meet The Japanese Artist Who Does Something Magical With Driftwood

This is quite beautiful... but also kind of terrifying

Photo: Nagato Iwasaki

Nature? Brilliant. Art? Brilliant. That’s right, here at Mpora Towers, we’re a proper set of art loving, at-one-with-nature being sandal wearers, and make no apology for it. Although the sandals are not literal, you understand.

So, imagine our excitement when we saw these incredible sculptures by Japanese artist Nagato Iwasaki that not only combined the two elements, but also threw in a good handful of Groot from Guardians Of The Galaxy (a film our former Art Director loved so much, he watched it twice in a row while consuming commercially available craft ale).

This Woman Draws Original Art On Surfboards – And They Look Truly Amazing

The enigmatic artist creates the sculptures from driftwood he finds, shaping them into humanoid figures that are both mesmeric, but also kind of creepy.

For more on these, and Iwasaki’s other work, check out his website.

Photo: Nagato Iwasaki
Photo: Nagato Iwasaki
Photo: Nagato Iwasaki

Photo: Nagato Iwasaki
Photo: Nagato Iwasaki
Photo: Nagato Iwasaki
Photo: Nagato Iwasaki
Photo: Nagato Iwasaki

You May Also Like:

5 Types Of People You’re Guaranteed To Meet While Travelling Round Japan

Meet The Surfing Banksy: The Hyper Realist Painter Who Does It All…From His Paddle Board

Love The Ocean | These Californian Artists Make Amazing Wave Sculptures Out Of Glass

Share

Topics:

Outdoors

Related Articles

Outsiders

Straya | These Australians Built A Never-Ending Slip 'n' Slide Using Things You Could Find in Your Shed

These Australians built a never-ending Slip 'n' Slide using a hose pipe and a rotary washing line

These Australians Built A Never-Ending Slip 'n' Slide Using Things You Could Find In Your Shed
Outsiders

Double Take | Watch: This Dude Just Landed The World's First Double Backflip On A Snowmobile

Daniel Bodin just succeeded where everyone else has failed...

Watch: This Dude Just Made History By Landing The World's First Double Backflip On A Snowmobile
Outsiders

Against The Tide | How One Family Used The Sea To Fund Their Dream Life On The Road

William Thomson broke free when his original take on the tide chart took off

Book Of Tides | How William Thomson Used The Sea To Fund A Life On The Road
Outsiders

This Hilarious Instagram Account Follows An Amputated Foot's Adventures Around America

When Kristi Loyall lost her leg in a battle with cancer, she asked to keep it for a hilarious reason....

This Hilarious Instagram Account Follows An Amputated Foot's Adventures Around America
Outsiders

Starry Skies | This Family Built A Glass Dome Over Their Arctic House So They Could Live Under The Northern Lights

Think you know what 'off the grid' looks like? Think again...

This Family Built A Glass Dome Over Their Arctic House So They Could Live Under The Northern Lights
Outsiders

Dam Dunk | 'How Ridiculous' Make Basketball Shot From 593ft Up

A man called Derek just hit nothing but net from the top of the Mauvoisin Dam in Switzerland.

Must Watch: 'How Ridiculous' YouTube Channel Make Basketball Shot From Top Of 593ft Dam
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production