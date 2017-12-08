Here’s What Happens When You Put A Tree Log Into A Hydraulic Press

Screenshot: YouTube (via Hydraulic Press Channel)

As writers for an action sports and adventure website, we tend to spend a lot of time outside. Now, we’re not sure when the last time you went outside was but maybe you remember something called trees. Ah, yes. Trees. Big old wooden things, with leaves, and branches, and birds nesting them in. Trees.

If you’re like us, maybe you’ve looked at a tree before and thought: “I wonder. I wonder what would win in a fight between a tree, and a hydraulic press? I wonder what would win that fight?.” Of course, if you’re looking purely at the hydraulic press’s track record of crushing literally everything – you’d have to back it. But what if? What if the tree could somehow – I’ll stop you there. The hydraulic press annihilates it.

