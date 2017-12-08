Here's What Happens When You Put A Tree Log Into A Hydraulic Press - Mpora

Share

Outsiders

Here’s What Happens When You Put A Tree Log Into A Hydraulic Press

There really is a tree-mendous amount of force on show in this video (sorry, that was awful)

Screenshot: YouTube (via Hydraulic Press Channel)

As writers for an action sports and adventure website, we tend to spend a lot of time outside. Now, we’re not sure when the last time you went outside was but maybe you remember something called trees. Ah, yes. Trees. Big old wooden things, with leaves, and branches, and birds nesting them in. Trees.

If you’re like us, maybe you’ve looked at a tree before and thought: “I wonder. I wonder what would win in a fight between a tree, and a hydraulic press? I wonder what would win that fight?.” Of course, if you’re looking purely at the hydraulic press’s track record of crushing literally everything – you’d have to back it. But what if? What if the tree could somehow – I’ll stop you there. The hydraulic press annihilates it.

You May Also Like:

Here’s What Happens When You Put Mountain Bike Suspension Forks In A Hydraulic Press

What Happens When You Put Cross Country Skiing Gear In A Hydraulic Press?

Share

Topics:

anticipation article awe laughter surprise video

Related Articles

Snowboarding

From The Simpsons To South Park | 16 Snowboard Graphics Inspired By TV

If you're obsessed with Downton Abbey, you're going to leave here disappointed

From The Simpsons To South Park | 16 Snowboard Graphics Inspired By TV
Mountain Biking

For Fork Sake | What Happens When You Put Mountain Bike Suspension In A Hydraulic Press?

Find a loved one, hold them close, and brace yourself for some seriously brutal footage

Here's What Happens When You Put Mountain Bike Suspension Forks In A Hydraulic Press
Mountain Biking

Seth’s Bike Hacks | 10 Mountain Bike Hacks That Will Make Your Life a Whole Lot Easier

The prolific mountain bike YouTuber pumping out videos on life's best bike hacks...

Seth’s Bike Hacks | 10 Mountain Bike Hacks That Will Make Your Life a Whole Lot Easier
Road Cycling

New World Record | Evandro Portela Goes 124 Miles Per Hour on a Bicycle

The Brazilian cyclist is the first to ever hit over 200 km/h on a public road on a bicycle...

New World Record | Evandro Portela Goes 124 Miles Per Hour on a Bicycle
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Rock Hard | Brutal Video Shows Boulderer Bringing Down Rock

“Looking down, I saw what I thought was my bone - it was actually my tendon showing.”

Rock Hard | Footage Shows the Moment a Boulderer Falls and Pulls a 300-Pound Rock Down on Top of Him
Road Cycling

Cycling Accident | Video Shows Audi Knocking Rider Off Bike

“The worst bit about it was that the driver from the outset blamed me..."

Road Cycling Accident | Video Shows London Driver Knocking Down Cyclist
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production