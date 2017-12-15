Sir Bradley Wiggins’ wife Catherine has found herself in the news today for branding Chris Froome a “slithering reptile” after it emerged that he failed a drug test at the Vuelta a Espana last September.

Froome won the 2017 Vuelta, but was found to have twice the permitted amount of asthma drug salbutamol in his system after stage 18 of the race.

Taking to social media, Cath Wiggins posted a picture of Froome riding with the caption: “I am going to be sick. Nothing in the news. If I was given to conspiracy theory I’d allege they’d thrown my boy under the bus on purpose to cover for this slithering reptile.”

The post is most likely prompted by Chris Froome’s less than sympathetic take on Sir Bradley’s involvement in the doping conversation in the last couple of years.

It was revealed in 2016 that Sir Bradley Wiggins’ had received legal injections for Kenacort – a corticosteroid – before three of the biggest races of his career, including his famous victory at the 2012 Tour de France. He was also at the heart of a UK Anti-Doping investigation after a mysterious medical package was delivered to him at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphiné.