CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah was shocked to see cyclists while reporting on Hurricane Irma in Miami Beach. Photo: Screenshot/CNN

It seems like only a day ago that we brought you the video of a Miami Beach kiteboarder taking on the waves of Hurricane Irma the behind disgruntled MSNBC news reporters Alex Witt and Mariana Atencio.

The reason that it seems like it was only a day ago of course, is probably that it was literally just one day ago that we brought you that video.

Needless to say, that video has now gone insanely viral and racked up millions of views around the internet since then. Partly because of the bewildering nature of the kiteboarding conditions, and partly because of the over-the-top reactions of Witt and Atencio.

Anyway, guess what? Now there’s a cycling equivalent to the Hurricane Irma kiteboarding clip! And it’s pretty much the same in every way except with land and with bikes instead of oceans and kiteboards.

The clip comes from none other than CNN this time, and opens with the man in the studio saying to CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah, the reporter in the field (or storm, as it were): “I know it looks bad for but your winds are going to go up a further 20mph from here. I need you in a safe place.”

Very dramatic.