Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival | Mark Beaumont and Sarah Outen MBE Among Speakers at Annual Edinburgh Event

Scottish cyclist Beaumont to talk about cycling the world in an astonishing 78 days...

Photo: Cyclist Mark Beaumont

The 15th Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival is set to bring round-the-world cyclist Mark Beaumont and MBE adventurer Sarah Outen to the Scottish capital early next month.

The festival will be running over 3-4 February and will also see professional climbers Pete Whittaker and Kelly Cordes appearing as guest speakers as well as Outen and Beaumont.

Mark Beaumont is probably the most famous long-distance cyclist in the world right now.

In 2008 he broke the world record for a circumnavigational bike tour of the World, travelling an 18,000 mile route that began in Paris and passed through 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Australasia and North America before he finished the tour 195 days later.

“Amazingly, he completed it ahead of schedule, finishing in 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes”

In the summer of 2017 he followed up the expedition with another trip around the planet, with the aim of reclaiming his world record after it was taken by Vin Cox in 2010 and built upon from there.

Almost 10 years after his initial trip, he made a similar circumnavigation in just 80 days for the ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ challenge.

The idea was of course inspired by Jules Verne’s story ‘Around the World in Eighty Days’ and if it went to plan Mark would have beaten the current world record by over 40 days. Amazingly, he completed it ahead of schedule, finishing in 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes. Mark is an Edinburgh local and will be talking about his trip around the world.

Sarah Outen MBE meanwhile spent more than a year rowing solo across the oceans of the world, and cycled the land in between. Her trip took a full four and a half years and the aim was to get herself around the planet using only human power.

Outen finished the journey in 2015 having travelled a massive 20,000 miles around the Northern Hemisphere and will be talking about her journey at the festival.

Of course as well as the special guests there will be the usual range of short, slightly longer, and ever-inspirational adventure films showing at the event, and tickets are on sale now from the official website.

