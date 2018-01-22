The 15th Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival is set to bring round-the-world cyclist Mark Beaumont and MBE adventurer Sarah Outen to the Scottish capital early next month.
The festival will be running over 3-4 February and will also see professional climbers Pete Whittaker and Kelly Cordes appearing as guest speakers as well as Outen and Beaumont.
Mark Beaumont is probably the most famous long-distance cyclist in the world right now.
In 2008 he broke the world record for a circumnavigational bike tour of the World, travelling an 18,000 mile route that began in Paris and passed through 20 countries across Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Australasia and North America before he finished the tour 195 days later.
“Amazingly, he completed it ahead of schedule, finishing in 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes”
