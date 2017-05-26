Panoramic view across the city to the Pentland Hills

Walking in Edinburgh is a right of passage for any resident or aware tourist who’s looking to explore the city right.

The Scottish capital is the perfect blend of city and outdoor getaway. You can get from the ancient castle and historic old town to the middle of the wilderness in less than an hour, and the views that you’ll get in return for your efforts are well worth the trip.

From the various options in the Pentland Hills on the outskirts of town to Arthur’s Seat right in the centre and the various options nearby the city, there’s a lot of depth to the hiking in Edinburgh. It’s the ideal set up for the urban adventurer and has been the subject of literary folklore for hundreds of years.

Of course, there is a lot more serious hiking in Scotland further afield from the capital, but if you’re looking for one-day adventures from Edinburgh or something for a couple of nights in the wild, you’ve come to the right place.

Wondering where to start with your walking in Edinburgh? Here are a few ideas:

Walking in Edinburgh: Hiking Routes in the Pentland Hills

Vivid colorful landscape scenery with a footpath through the hill slope covered by violet heather flowers. Pentland hills, near Edinburgh, Scotland

If you’re looking for a proper day out in your hiking boots in Edinburgh look no further than the Pentland Hills. To be honest, as far as hiking in Edinburgh city proper goes – the Pentland Hills is the be all and end all for real enthusiasts. It’s incredibly close, incredibly large, incredibly beautiful and incredibly accessible.

If you’ve got a car they’re a 20 minute drive from the city and you can drive to Flotterstone, Threipmuir or right up to the Harlaw reservoirs to get a head start if you want to.