Facebook Reacts | Here’s How The Internet Responded To Cyclist Hit-And-Run Footage
“Suck sh*t to him. Roads are for cars"
When we posted a shocking video of a car in Tennessee appearing to deliberately drive a cyclist off his bike, we naively expected a one-sided debate against the car driver and in support of the injured cyclist. Then, almost immediately after publishing, we remembered the first rule of the internet. And that rule is thus: never underestimate the internet’s ability to throw out some properly questionable views.
Fortunately, for our own sanity if nothing else, we did also come across some comments that underlined the idea that no matter how inconvenient you might find overtaking cyclists riding two abreast…running those cyclists down in your car is not a solution befitting a civilised world.
Shout out to Paul Fryer, in particular, for the spectacular, almost-Shakespearean, comment: “The car driver is a cunt. Anyone defending the car driver is a cunt.” Well said, my man. Well said.
Since publishing the video yesterday, we’ve learned that Marshall Grant Neely III, the Dean of Students at University School of Nashville, has been arrested for the incident. It’s also come to our attention that on the Natchez Trace Parkway, where the collision occurred, there are a number of signs that state how bikers may use the full lane.
