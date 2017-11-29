Road Cycling Accident | Video Shows London Driver Knocking Down Cyclist - Mpora

Road Cycling

Road Cycling Accident | Video Shows London Driver Knocking Down Cyclist

“The worst bit about it was that the driver from the outset blamed me..."

The bike on the ground after the accident. Photo: YouTube / Screenshot

A video has surfaced of a cyclist being knocked off his bike by an Audi V10 driver in South London.

The video clearly shows the cyclist waiting for the green light and then taking off before being hit by the driver – who later claimed in his statement to the insurance company that the rider had jumped a red light and appeared from nowhere.

The incident took place in South London, on the junction of New Park Road and the South Circular Road in Brixton earlier this year, and the driver has now been offered a driver improvement course, report Road.cc, who were originally sent the video.

It’s clear to see from the footage that this was far from the riders fault, and the manner in which the accident occurred, as well as the resulting accusations from the driver, are unfortunately all too easy to believe for any regular road cyclists or commuters.

The green light can, however briefly, be clearly seen in the top left corner. Photo: YouTube / Screenshot

Along with the footage, the unnamed rider told Road.cc: “I had some a few cuts and bad bruising on my side. Nothing broken. [But] I had some post-accident trauma.

“I’ve never been knocked off my bike before. I consider myself an experienced cyclist – I think I’m very good at spotting danger. This came out of nowhere though, and it’s shaken my trust in other road users.

“The worst bit about it was that the driver from the outset blamed me. In the aftermath of the crash he was arguing with me as I was still on the ground.”

The rider cut his video short of including this, he says, because there were several witnesses around at the time and he would like to respect their privacy.

He then added: “Later I saw him checking his car for damage. In his statement to the insurance company he said I had jumped a red light and ‘come out of nowhere’.

“The driver has been offered a day’s ‘driver improvement course’. I’m not sure if that will have any influence on him as he hasn’t accepted he’s in the wrong.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA), reported that in 2016, 18,477 were injured in reported road accidents, including 3,499 who were killed or seriously injured. This included 94 adults and eight children who died on the road.

Of course, not all incidents are reported to the police, so while the figure for deaths is accurate, the actual figure involved in accidents is likely to be much larger than this.

