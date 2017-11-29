A video has surfaced of a cyclist being knocked off his bike by an Audi V10 driver in South London.
The video clearly shows the cyclist waiting for the green light and then taking off before being hit by the driver – who later claimed in his statement to the insurance company that the rider had jumped a red light and appeared from nowhere.
“The worst bit about it was that the driver from the outset blamed me.”
The incident took place in South London, on the junction of New Park Road and the South Circular Road in Brixton earlier this year, and the driver has now been offered a driver improvement course, report Road.cc, who were originally sent the video.
It’s clear to see from the footage that this was far from the riders fault, and the manner in which the accident occurred, as well as the resulting accusations from the driver, are unfortunately all too easy to believe for any regular road cyclists or commuters.
