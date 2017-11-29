“I’ve never been knocked off my bike before. I consider myself an experienced cyclist – I think I’m very good at spotting danger. This came out of nowhere though, and it’s shaken my trust in other road users.

“The worst bit about it was that the driver from the outset blamed me. In the aftermath of the crash he was arguing with me as I was still on the ground.”

The rider cut his video short of including this, he says, because there were several witnesses around at the time and he would like to respect their privacy.

He then added: “Later I saw him checking his car for damage. In his statement to the insurance company he said I had jumped a red light and ‘come out of nowhere’.

“The driver has been offered a day’s ‘driver improvement course’. I’m not sure if that will have any influence on him as he hasn’t accepted he’s in the wrong.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA), reported that in 2016, 18,477 were injured in reported road accidents, including 3,499 who were killed or seriously injured. This included 94 adults and eight children who died on the road.

Of course, not all incidents are reported to the police, so while the figure for deaths is accurate, the actual figure involved in accidents is likely to be much larger than this.