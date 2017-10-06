Asheville, USA.
It might sound like a fictional city from a dystopian universe where America has been buried under a volcanic eruption, and funnily enough it is home to the world’s largest active archive of weather data, which would make for a great, if obvious narrative should that post-apocalyptic film ever be made, but actually Asheville is a fairly standard, rather pretty city in North Carolina.
Asheville has got everything you would expect a standard city to have.
Asheville has got a university called UNC Asheville. Asheville has got some awesome live music venues. The Beastie Boys once had a residency in Asheville. So did The Smashing Pumpkins. Isn’t that nice for Asheville?
Asheville has got a population of over 400,000. Which means Asheville has got a lot of drivers. And a lot of cyclists. Which means Asheville also has a sizeable problem with road rage and cyclist-driver relations, because at this point, what major city doesn’t?
