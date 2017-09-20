Road Cycling World Championships | British Rider Lauren Dolan Finishes Time Trial With Savage Injuries - Mpora

Road Cycling

Road Cycling World Championships | British Rider Lauren Dolan Finishes Time Trial With Savage Injuries

"Here is Lauren Dolan, the properly hardest person on the planet..."

Lauren comes over the line with one of the worst visual injuries we’ve seen in some time. Photo: Screenshot

British rider Lauren Dolan has been receiving hard-earned plaudits from the cycling community after completing the women’s junior World Championship time trial with one of the most visually savage injuries we’ve seen in some time.

Riding in Bergen, Norway the day before her 18th birthday, Lauren crashed out in the rain after her bike hit a hidden drain cover, sending her into a concrete barrier and sliding ferociously across the ground. Her right leg took the brunt of the damage.

The end result was two serious cuts around 7cm long, one close to Lauren’s knee and the other on her lower leg.

Despite the injuries, Dolan got back on her bike and finished the race, miraculously recording a time just two minutes and 24 seconds off eventual winner Elena Pirrone of Italy.

Lauren Dolan’s post-surgery photo. Photo: Twitter / Lauren Dolan

After the race Dolan was taken to hospital in Bergen to receive surgery for her injuries and spend her 18th birthday, no doubt one that she won’t be forgetting any time soon.

Writing on Twitter, Dolan said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to all the staff @BritishCycling, nurses and surgeons at Bergen hospital for fixing my wounds and to everyone for all your kind well wishes. I can’t thank you enough. I’m recovering well from surgery in hospital so should be home soon!”

Twitter itself had a lot to say about the situation, of course.

Road cycling World Champ Lizzie Deignan said: “@LaurenDolan_99 just seen the video of you finishing the TT. Incredibly impressive and brave! Take your time and heal up properly.”

Olympic and world team pursuit champion Elinor Barker said: “Fair play @LaurenDolan_99 hard as nails!”

@ffflow said: “Jeez fair play to young Lauren Dolan – definitely harder than your average footballer, May her tegaderm be non-stick.”

Read our sister title Total Women’s Cycling’s interview with Lauren Dolan here

@btinkydy said: “If you ever hear anyone talk shit about women’s sport, tell them to google @LaurenDolan_99. What a total badass.”

And @Sacha_is_good summed up everyone’s new opinion by tweeting a link to the story and saying: “HERE is @LaurenDolan_99, the PROPERLY HARDEST PERSON on the PLANET.”

British Cycling commented that Lauren is “focusing on her recovery” for now.

