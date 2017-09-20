Lauren comes over the line with one of the worst visual injuries we’ve seen in some time. Photo: Screenshot

British rider Lauren Dolan has been receiving hard-earned plaudits from the cycling community after completing the women’s junior World Championship time trial with one of the most visually savage injuries we’ve seen in some time.

Riding in Bergen, Norway the day before her 18th birthday, Lauren crashed out in the rain after her bike hit a hidden drain cover, sending her into a concrete barrier and sliding ferociously across the ground. Her right leg took the brunt of the damage.

The end result was two serious cuts around 7cm long, one close to Lauren’s knee and the other on her lower leg.

Despite the injuries, Dolan got back on her bike and finished the race, miraculously recording a time just two minutes and 24 seconds off eventual winner Elena Pirrone of Italy.