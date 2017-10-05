South Wales Police have released CCTV footage of a thief stealing a Cannondale mountain bike in Cardiff in bright daylight. It will make your stomach turn.

Seriously, there are few things that we dislike more in the world than bike thieves, and to see such a blatant theft take place just makes you lose that much more faith in the world.

Anyone who’s half-interested in cycling, no matter whether you’re serious about one of the disciplines or just commute to work on two wheels, knows how expensive a good bike can be – and all the stuff that comes with it. And there are also far too many people who fit into one of those categories who know the gut-wrenching feeling of returning to a bike rack only to find your ride has been callously stolen.

According to BikeRegister, the national cycle database, over 376,000 bicycles are stolen each year in the UK, half of which occur in and around the victim’s home – whether that be from gardens, passageways, between houses or in sheds and garages.