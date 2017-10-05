Cardiff Bike Thief | Video Shows Man Cutting Through Lock and Stealing Mountain Bike in Under 40 Seconds - Mpora

Cardiff Bike Thief | Video Shows Man Cutting Through Lock and Stealing Mountain Bike in Under 40 Seconds

...this is why you don't use cable locks

South Wales Police have released CCTV footage of a thief stealing a Cannondale mountain bike in Cardiff in bright daylight. It will make your stomach turn.

Seriously, there are few things that we dislike more in the world than bike thieves, and to see such a blatant theft take place just makes you lose that much more faith in the world.

Anyone who’s half-interested in cycling, no matter whether you’re serious about one of the disciplines or just commute to work on two wheels, knows how expensive a good bike can be – and all the stuff that comes with it. And there are also far too many people who fit into one of those categories who know the gut-wrenching feeling of returning to a bike rack only to find your ride has been callously stolen.

According to BikeRegister, the national cycle database, over 376,000 bicycles are stolen each year in the UK, half of which occur in and around the victim’s home – whether that be from gardens, passageways, between houses or in sheds and garages.

It’s a little known fact that only around five percent of home content’s policies cover cycles outside the house though, so the chances of you getting your money back are slim if you’ve not gone out of your way to look into it.

That’s why you need to get yourself a good lock. Without a sturdy lock, it’s all too easy for a thief to come along, snip away your bike lock and ride away without breaking a sweat – as can be seen from the video below. It takes the thief about 30 seconds to get rid of the cable lock and make off with the goods.

Unfortunately it seems like we’re past the days when you could just trust people not to grab your ride…

Of course, with the culprit now caught on CCTV, South Wales Police are now looking into this incident further and have appealed for any information about the theft. If you do have any information, please call 101 and quote reference *383250.

We can’t recommend anything more than registering your bike where possible, getting a good, thick lock that’s ranked on the ‘Sold Secure’ scale, and ideally leaving your ride in public, populated areas if you have to leave it at all.

It might be frustrating to have to fork out a load of cash for something you only use to lock up a bike, but it’s a whole lot better than forfeiting your ride altogether.

