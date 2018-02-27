“From the beginning I knew the routes needed to be tough”

Riders will then descend down into Innsbruck a final time for the finish. In a fitting tribute, it’s the same technical descent the late Michele Scarponi rode for his final win during the 2017 Tour of the Alps.

The time trials, meanwhile, are arguably a more traditional affair. The women’s elite team time trial is a flat 53.8km, while the men’s is 62.1km long incorporating a 4km, 13 per cent climb to Axams sure to test the weaker riders. The junior men’s, under-23 men’s and women’s elite individual time trial is a flat 28.5km starting from Hall-Wattens, with the women’s junior event 20.2km. The men’s elite TT features two climbs to disrupt rhythm over 54km from Alpbachtal Seenland – the biggest a 4.9km, 7.1 per cent ascent to Gnadenwald.

The routes were announced at the London Bike Show

“From the beginning I knew the routes needed to be tough,” said Rohregger. “It was a challenge to make everyone happy. I really wanted to present the city and region of Innsbruck-Tirol, but it really needed to make sense from a sporting perspective. I think we’ve achieved that with these routes.”

The week-long championships, scheduled to take place on September 22-30, will visit five separate regions in the Tirol – Ötzal, Hall-Wattens, Alpbachtal Seenland and Kufstein, as well as Innsbruck itself – with the intention, Rohregger says, of showcasing as much of the area as possible while showcasing the best riding on offer.

“This will be the biggest summer sport event that will ever have been hosted in the region,” he said. “We’re expecting up to 500,000 roadside supporters, with 200 million viewers watching worldwide.”

UCI Road World Championships 2018 schedule

September 22 – time trial training

September 23 – women’s TTT, men’s TTT

September 24 – women’s junior ITT, men’s under-23 ITT

September 25 – men’s junior ITT, women’s elite ITT

September 26 – men’s elite ITT

September 27 – women’s junior road race, men’s junior road race

September 28 – men’s under-23 road race

September 29 – women’s elite road race

September 30 – men’s elite road race

