Road Cycling World Championships | Security Guard Wipes Out Fan Chasing Tony Martin During Time Trial - Mpora

Share

Road Cycling

Road Cycling World Championships | Security Guard Wipes Out Fan Chasing Tony Martin During Time Trial

“Sorry to chuckle but it was a beautiful tackle… body check… call it what you like.”

Photo: Eurosport / Screenshot

The UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Bergen have been rather eventful so far.

We recently brought you the outrageous tale of how British cyclist Lauren Dolan finished the women’s junior time trial with the most gruesome cycling injury in the history of gruesome cycling injuries, and now we’ve got some frankly quite wonderful footage for you of a security guard taking out a spectator as he tried to chase down German rider Tony Martin in the individual time trial.

The footage really speaks for itself on this one. Martin is dominating the climb, just doing his thing, blissfully unaware of the fact that for one reason or another, a guy in a red jacket has decided to chase him down. Enter The Great Protector. Out of nowhere. A security guard steps onto the road and puts the starry-eyed dreamer out for the count.

It’s really a work of art.

And we bet the security guard absolutely loved it too. You only become a security guard in the first place for two real reason’s, don’t you. You get free tickets to cool stuff, and you may, at some point, get to dramatically tackle a member of the general public and become an internet sensation.

This security guard got two for the price of one. We imagine him driving home to his wife grinning and shouting “honey, it finally happened!” when he walked through the door.

The Eurosport commentary on this is also top notch. The dude literally just bursts out laughing, saying: “Sorry to chuckle but it was a beautiful tackle… body check… call it what you like.”

We’re going to call it a clothesline. Like in wrestling. For those of you who have forgotten – or never knew – what a clothesline is in wrestling, here’s your good mate Bradshaw to demonstrate:

…and here’s that video of the lad who chased Tony Martin getting taken out by security:

…and here’s Bradshaw again:

…and here’s the dude who chased Tony Martin again:

Similar, right?

The only thing we could ask to be added on to this video would be some entrance music for the Security Guard and for him to have been wearing a garish leotard and nothing else. Not like lycra is unheard of at the road cycling World Championships, anyway. Maybe next time.

You May Also Like

British Rider Lauren Dolan Finishes Race Despite Horrific Injury

Is That Socially Acceptable? | Things That Are A Bit Like Mountain Biking But Not Really

Share

Topics:

laughter surprise

Related Articles

Photography

Flash Splash | Popular YouTube Channel Destroys Camera Lens With Water Jet

So, what exactly's going on inside your photography kit?

Watch: Waterjet Channel Slice A Camera Lens Into Two Parts In Satisfying YouTube Video
Mountain Biking

Downhill Quiz | Can You Guess the World Cup Race Track?

...how well do you know your racing tracks?

Downhill Mountain Biking Quiz | Can You Guess the World Cup Race Tracks From the Photograph?
Road Cycling

World Championships | Lauren Dolan Finishes Race With Savage Injuries

"Here is Lauren Dolan, the properly hardest person on the planet..."

Road Cycling World Championships | British Rider Lauren Dolan Finishes Time Trial With Savage Injuries
Travel

Toilets From Around The World | 23 Of The Strangest

Some of these are definitely taking the p*ss...

23 Of The Strangest Toilets On Earth
Mountain Biking

2017 World Cup | The Top 10 Moments

A season which saw drama, surprises and one of the best downhill world cup runs ever...

Downhill Mountain Biking | The 10 Most Memorable Moments of the 2017 World Cup
Road Cycling

Chris Froome | Tour Champ Strips Off For 'My Sporting Body'

Froome got his kit off for photographer Marc Aspland on Col de la Madone...

Chris Froome Naked | Tour Champ Strips Off For 'My Sporting Body' Series in The Times
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production