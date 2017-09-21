Photo: Eurosport / Screenshot

The UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Bergen have been rather eventful so far.

We recently brought you the outrageous tale of how British cyclist Lauren Dolan finished the women’s junior time trial with the most gruesome cycling injury in the history of gruesome cycling injuries, and now we’ve got some frankly quite wonderful footage for you of a security guard taking out a spectator as he tried to chase down German rider Tony Martin in the individual time trial.

The footage really speaks for itself on this one. Martin is dominating the climb, just doing his thing, blissfully unaware of the fact that for one reason or another, a guy in a red jacket has decided to chase him down. Enter The Great Protector. Out of nowhere. A security guard steps onto the road and puts the starry-eyed dreamer out for the count.

It’s really a work of art.

And we bet the security guard absolutely loved it too. You only become a security guard in the first place for two real reason’s, don’t you. You get free tickets to cool stuff, and you may, at some point, get to dramatically tackle a member of the general public and become an internet sensation.