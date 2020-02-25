Many years from now, when the history books are written and our time on earth is a matter of record… let this story be seen as the catalyst that kickstarted humanity’s revolution against the 1%. When future academics discuss the great “eat the rich” feast of the year 2020 AD, put this article’s featured image front and centre; put the photos of the £10,000 bike wheels on show for all to see. “This,” Robo-Schama will say while pointing at the picture, “this is what pushed the masses over the edge.”

Spengle, the Switzerland-based brand known for its iconic tri-spoke carbon wheels, are the ones behind it all (the revolution, when it comes, it’s on them). What they’ve essentially done, with the Spengle Gold, is take a standard carbon monocoque set of Spengles and add on a hand-laid coating of 24ct gold leaf – which, if claims are to be believed, took several months to apply.

The set is priced at £10,000, just £9,150 more than Spengle’s cheapest offering so actually a bargain when you think about it, and are, according to Spengle, full ridable “should you really want to.”

“Just £9,150 more than Spengle’s cheapest offering”

Spengle CEO Pius Brauchart has had this to say about it all: “The bicycle wheel represents a unique visual canvas – kinetic art in its most pure form. Art and sport are both deep passion points and with Spengle Gold we saw an opportunity to blend these two worlds together.

“There’s something very compelling in mixing the traditional craftsmanship of hand-laid gold leaf with cutting edge materials science, and it has resulted in a visually stunning wheel.”

Look, we’re not going to spend forever talking about this because it’s leaving a bitter, bitter, taste in the mouth quite frankly. Just know that if you do want a pair these things come with a lifetime warranty and, what’s more, you can get them delivered straight to your door. That’s it. We’re done here.

