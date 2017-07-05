“In these crazy sprint finishes where the road is narrow and it’s early in the race, these boys are fresh, they’re hungry for a stage win, they’ll do anything. I guess what really happened was that 1km before the crash everyone was talking about, there was another crash that left a 20-man race with 200m to go. That close to the line the sprint is on already.



“The rules state that once the sprint starts you have to ‘hold your line. Go straight’. Issue number one is did he hold his line? Issue two is did he throw an elbow at Cav? Then there’s also the issue of whether Cavendish was going to a place that wasn’t going to open?

“If you move off the line and the rule says don’t move off the line, you get relegated. The elbow is what gets you kicked out of the Tour. To me the elbow came after. Cavendish was already on his way to the ground. It would be another thing if clearly the elbow caused him either to go into the barrier or crash. Sagan sprints – he’s always got the elbows out. You want to be bowed up because you want space and if you’re not bowed up someone’s going to take your space.

“I’m talking like I’ve been there but I would never, ever be in with that crowd! But I am 100 percent sure that the elbow did not cause that crash. Is he trying to stabilise? Get his balance? That’s the big debate.

“That part of the sport, the sprinters, there’s guys that are clean – and when I say clean I mean that don’t throw elbows, and then there are guys that are dirty and would throw a foot out and kick you if they could. My sense is that Peter Sagan is not a dirty rider. If he had that reputation of being dirty, mean and nasty, then that might make this incident look a little different.

“We all saw him go straight to Mark Cavendish’s bus after the incident, and you could say that was political but I don’t think so – and you heard Cavendish say ‘I get along with Peter Sagan’.

“But I’m not a sprinter – I don’t know that game – my spot was 50 spots back trying to avoid things like that. I will say with 100 percent conviction though, the elbow is not what caused the crash. It looks in our eyes like it did live in real time but it didn’t. Cavendish was already going down.

“I can tell you that that kind of decision just breeds inconsistency.”

You May Also Like

Watch: Mark Cavendish Crashes Out in Stage 4 of Tour de France

Peter Sagan Protests Disqualification From Tour de France For Bringing Down Cav