Say what you want about Lance Armstrong – and we’re guessing not all of it would be nice – but the man knows the Tour de France.
Armstrong, in case you have been living under a soundproofed rock with no media access for the past 20 years, won seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005 before getting them all stripped in 2012 for doping offences that also saw him banned for life from sanctioned Olympic Sports.
So he might not have the best morals in the world, but, again, the man knows his cycling – and this year he’s made a return to the Tour de France… in the form of a podcast he’s been running on Facebook Live and online after every stage of the race.
Unsurprisingly, the man has some seriously interesting insight about the race, and as someone who knows more than most about the ins and outs of the rules of the Tour – we imagine he’s done some fine reading of the terms and conditions – we were interested to hear what he had to say about the disqualification of Peter Sagan for bringing down Mark Cavendish in the final sprint of stage four of the race.
Safe to say he strongly disagrees with the decision to DQ the World Champion. Speaking on ‘Stage 4’ of his Stages Podcast, Armstrong said:
“I disagree with that [decision to DQ Peter Sagan]. Relegated yes, disqualified, no. I don’t agree with that. And I’m not a fanboy, I’m not in his pocket, I just don’t agree with that. It’s huge.
Share