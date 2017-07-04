Tour de France | Mark Cavendish Crashes Out in Final Sprint of Stage 4 of Tour de France After Peter Sagan Elbow - Mpora

Tour de France | Mark Cavendish Crashes Out in Final Sprint of Stage 4 of Tour de France After Peter Sagan Elbow

The Slovakian accidentally sent Cav down on the final 400m of stage four of the Tour...

Bunch sprints are often the most dangerous part of road cycling and Mark Cavendish was reminded of that in the last 400m of the Tour de France stage 4 – after Peter Sagan elbowed him into the barriers and sent him down.

There are no accusations on World Champion and green jersey king Peter Sagan as of yet, though the two were seen to be having words between each other after the race.

Cav said after the race that he gets along with Peter “and he came to apologise but coming across is one thing but that elbow… i’d like to know about the elbow.”

Cav said that he’d definitely need stitches in his finger and was worried he had perhaps snapped the fake ligament he had in his shoulder. “I’m not a doctor but from the feeling I’m not optimistic,” he said.

Sagan was seen to be sent drifting right after moving to avoid the sliding wheels of André Greipel. What’s being said is that Sagan didn’t see Cav, and sent out his elbow to try and regain balance. Instead this crash happened as a result sending Dimension Data and British favourite Cavendish hurling to the floor.

Greipel was complaining to Sagan on the finish line apparently, with Sagan saying: “he was pissed at me but I’m not sure why.”

Cav was seen to crash hard on his head and went down hard on his right shoulder as well.

It’s a shame because Cavendish was in perfect place to take the win and had played in perfectly, ending right on the wheel of eventual winner Arnaud Demare. There’s a good chance that if he didn’t go down, Cav would have taken the win.

Here’s hoping the Manx missile is alright and not hurt too badly. It would be a shame for him to miss out on the rest of the Tour.

