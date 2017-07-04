Bunch sprints are often the most dangerous part of road cycling and Mark Cavendish was reminded of that in the last 400m of the Tour de France stage 4 – after Peter Sagan elbowed him into the barriers and sent him down.

There are no accusations on World Champion and green jersey king Peter Sagan as of yet, though the two were seen to be having words between each other after the race.

Cav said after the race that he gets along with Peter “and he came to apologise but coming across is one thing but that elbow… i’d like to know about the elbow.”

Cav said that he’d definitely need stitches in his finger and was worried he had perhaps snapped the fake ligament he had in his shoulder. “I’m not a doctor but from the feeling I’m not optimistic,” he said.

Sagan was seen to be sent drifting right after moving to avoid the sliding wheels of André Greipel. What’s being said is that Sagan didn’t see Cav, and sent out his elbow to try and regain balance. Instead this crash happened as a result – sending Dimension Data and British favourite Cavendish hurling to the floor.