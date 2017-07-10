Tour de France | Thomas and Porte Abandon Race After Stage Nine Horror Crashes - Mpora

Road Cycling

Tour de France | Thomas and Porte Abandon Race After Stage Nine Horror Crashes

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas broke his collarbone and GC contender Richie Porte broke his pelvis

Stage nine of the Tour de France was a hell of a watch – but there were also some savage injuries over the course of the day.

There were mountains that never seemed to end, there was rain on the road, and as a result, there were a lot of attempted breakaways, a lot of slippy descents, and unfortunately, a lot of high-profile crashes as well.

The biggest names to be forced down were Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas, who crashed out and broke his collarbone, and General Classification contenders Dan Martin and Richie Porte, with Porte slipping off road on a descent, being sent flying back on to the road, and taking out Martin as a result.

Thomas and Porte, who broke his pelvis when he went down in brutal fashion, have both been forced to abandon the race, while Martin was able to get back on the bike and launch a commendable comeback to roll over the finish line with Simon Yates and Nairo Quintana in the group of riders one-back from the winners.

Dan Martin’s team Quickstep-Floor tweeted this picture of Martin’s helmet after the race stage finished:

Martin got off comparatively light from his Tour de France crash considering the plight of his rivals, and he hit out at the organisers of the race after crossing the line, saying: “It’s so slippery and I guess the organisers got what they wanted. I don’t think anyone wanted to take risks there, but it was so slippery under the trees.

 

“Richie locked up his back wheel, went straight into the grass, just wiped out, and his bike just collected me. I had nowhere to go.

“We take the risks, but for sure today the route didn’t help with the rain,” he added.

“There was a lot of gravel on the road and a lot of fast technical downhills. If you’re not safe in the first five riders…”

You can see in the footage below that Martin had no chance of staying upright after Porte slipped and was catapulted across the road. The images of Porte in the aftermath are distressing:

We couldn’t find any direct footage of the Geraint Thomas crash, but the aftermath can be seen in this video. It’s tragic for Geraint, who had spent a couple of days in the yellow jersey already, and it will no doubt be a big blow to Chris Froome as he pushes on for yellow.

We wish Richie and Geraint all the best in their recovery.

