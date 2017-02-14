Watch: Notorious Vegan Cyclist Reacts Angrily After Motorist Passes Closely - Mpora

Watch: Notorious Vegan Cyclist Reacts Angrily After Motorist Passes Closely

YouTuber goes bananas after BMW driver gets too close for comfort

If you’re not familiar with Harley Johnstone, better known as Duriandrider, he’s a vegan activist, a nutritionist, a YouTuber (is anybody else still struggling to justify that profession to their parents?) and now, it turns out, he’s a very angry cyclist.

Whilst out cycling in the hills of his native Adelaide, Australia, Johnstone was passed quite closely by a car. He then lost his proverbial poop and gestured to the unnamed motorist to slow down.

There was then a storm-in-a-tea-cup level confrontation as Johnstone reacted angrily to being passed, at one point yanking on the door of the car, while the dude driving pretty much kept his shit together and listened to what the lycra-clad vegan had to say.

Much of the audio from the footage, taken from Johnstone’s pal’s action camera, is missing, but the general gist seems to be something along the lines of “ah, you passed me too closely, do you want to kill me? I’m ready to die, bro. ARGH!” Bonkers, right.

Now, in a ideal world, the motorist would have respected the cyclist as a fellow vehicle and road user, and stayed behind him as opposed to passing him. But then again, in an ideal world, all cyclists and motorists would drop this angry facade they have going and just admit that they’re deeply in love with each other, but that’s not going to happen.

While the motorist may have been in the wrong for passing, he did so leaving what appears to be a bike width and also, crucially, without crossing the solid white line in the middle of the road, in turn not endangering the life of the cyclists descending the hill on the opposite side.

We’re all cyclists here at Mpora Towers, and we’re quick to jump on the side of our two-wheeled comrades. However, on this occasion, we think the dude on the bike has got it wrong. What do you think?

