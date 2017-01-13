Britain’s Transport Secretary Suggests Cyclists Don’t Count As Real Road Users - Mpora

Share

Road Cycling

Britain’s Transport Secretary Suggests Cyclists Don’t Count As Real Road Users

Controversial comments come after the Tory MP knocked a cyclists over with his car door

British Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, has angered bike users by suggesting that cyclists do not count as road users. The shocking statement came after Labour’s Daniel Zeichner questioned Grayling about an interview he did in December last year in which he claimed that the cycle lanes in London “perhaps cause too much of a problem for road users.”.

Grayling responded to the questioning with “Where you have cycle lanes, cyclists are users of cycle lanes. And there’s a road along side – motorists are the road users, the users of the road. It’s fairly straightforward, to be honest.”.

“I feel embarrassed for him”

Grayling’s comments have caused shock and outrage among cyclists and non-cyclists alike. Former Olympian, Tour de France competitor, and legend of British cycling, Chris Boardman said “The transport secretary’s comments demonstrate an astonishing lack of knowledge about how seven million people regularly use the roads in this country. I feel embarrassed for him.”

The Olympic gold medallist added “If he truly thinks the roads are not for cyclists then what am I paying my taxes for? If there was ever anyone who needed to actually get on a bike and hear about the true state of cycling infrastructure, it is Chris Grayling and I’d be delighted to go on a ride with him.”.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the transport Secretary has found himself in hot water with the nation’s cyclists.

In October last year, Chris Grayling knocked a cyclist off his bike with his car door. Grayling got out to check if the prone cyclist, Jaiqi Liu was injured, but according to The Guardian, failed to leave his details at the scene of the incident.

Grayling belts out his version of Kraftwerk’s Tour de France at Karaoke – Photo: ChrisGrayling.com

He was only identified when another cyclist, Laurence deHoest checked the footage from his action camera and recognised Grayling from an interview where he, you guessed it, complained about cycle lanes.

You May Also Like:

Watch | CCTV Footage Shows Moment Cyclist Was Almost Obliterated by a Train

Shocking Video Shows Taxi Driver Chase and Apprehend Hit and Run Driver Who Knocked Down Cyclist

Share

Topics:

anger Cycling

Related Articles

Road Cycling

Free Wheels East | The Full Film From Two Men Who Left Society to Find Adventure

The inspirational story of two men who left the world behind for historic adventure...

Watch Full Film: Free Wheels East
Road Cycling

New Toys | Fisher-Price Have Made a Turbo Trainer for Three Year Old. We Want One...

Here’s the toy that will make you wish you were you a toddler again…

Fisher-Price Have Made a Turbo Trainer for Three Year Olds… And We Want One
Road Cycling

Never Too Old | 105 Year Old Robert Marchand Just Set a New Hour Record

“I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left. Otherwise I would have gone faster..."

105 Year Old Robert Marchand Just Set a New Hour Record, Cycling Over 14 Miles
Road Cycling

Pump It Up! | Ricky Gervais Gets Angry Online After Struggle With Bike Maintenance

We'd hate to see what would happen if he got a puncture on the road...

Ricky Gervais Gets NSFW After Seriously Struggling to Pump Up Bike Tyre
Road Cycling

Watch | CCTV Footage Shows Moment Cyclist Was Almost Obliterated by a Train

Remember not to walk directly into trains people. Bad idea...

Watch | CCTV Footage Shows Moment Cyclist Was Almost Obliterated by a Train
Road Cycling

Carnage in Costa Rica | Cyclist Karate Kicks Rival Off Bike in Race Where Taxi Cleared Out Peloton

No, you didn't read that headline wrong...

Carnage in Costa Rica | Cyclist Karate Kicks Rival Off Bike in Race Where Taxi Cleared Out Peloton
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production