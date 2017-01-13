British Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, has angered bike users by suggesting that cyclists do not count as road users. The shocking statement came after Labour’s Daniel Zeichner questioned Grayling about an interview he did in December last year in which he claimed that the cycle lanes in London “perhaps cause too much of a problem for road users.”.

Grayling responded to the questioning with “Where you have cycle lanes, cyclists are users of cycle lanes. And there’s a road along side – motorists are the road users, the users of the road. It’s fairly straightforward, to be honest.”.

“I feel embarrassed for him”

Grayling’s comments have caused shock and outrage among cyclists and non-cyclists alike. Former Olympian, Tour de France competitor, and legend of British cycling, Chris Boardman said “The transport secretary’s comments demonstrate an astonishing lack of knowledge about how seven million people regularly use the roads in this country. I feel embarrassed for him.”

The Olympic gold medallist added “If he truly thinks the roads are not for cyclists then what am I paying my taxes for? If there was ever anyone who needed to actually get on a bike and hear about the true state of cycling infrastructure, it is Chris Grayling and I’d be delighted to go on a ride with him.”.