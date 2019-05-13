Adidas Donates $1 Million To Help Underprivileged Children Climb - Mpora

Share

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Adidas Donates $1 Million To Help Underprivileged Children Climb

Climbing charity 1Climb and Adidas Outdoor join forces to help children in need

Adidas Outdoor has announced a new partnership with charity 1Climb.  Adidas will donate $1 Million to help underprivileged children in the US to climb for the first time. The partnership will help to build ten new climbing walls in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, with the aim of impacting the next generation of climbers. Further to this, 1Climb aims to build and maintain a close relationship with the newly constructed climbing wall, with the intention of maintaining the wall, and mentoring the children as their climbing begins to progress.

The 1Climb foundation was co-founded in 2016 by free-climber Kevin Jorgenson with the mission of introducing 1 Million children into climbing. They aim to install climbing walls in Boys and Girls Clubs around the US, as well as providing trips to local climbing gyms for the children. Boys and Girls Clubs are an organisation that aims to provide all young people, especially those most in need, with the opportunity to reach their full potential. Adidas’ $1 Million will help to build four new climbing walls by the end of 2019, with the remaining six to open by the end of 2020.

“What makes climbing special is so much more than a climbing wall”

The 1Climb organisation aims to create a sense of community surrounding the children.  Tim Baum, 1Climb’s Executive Director explains, “What makes climbing special is so much more than a climbing wall. It’s the people behind the sport. The community. That’s why our climbing gym partners are such an important part of our programs.” The program seeks to break down social barriers by building climbing walls, creating an equal starting line for tens and thousands of children across the country.

1Climb are currently accepting donations and looking for volunteers. To stay updated with their progress, or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, head to 1Climb’s website.

You May Also Like

Cracked Out | Photographer Chris Buckard Discusses Offwidth Climbing

Nick Bullock Interview | How The Alpinist Escaped His Life As A Prison Officer

Share

Topics:

Adventure article information

Related Articles

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Cracked Out | Photographer Chris Burkard Discusses Offwidth Climbing

The adventure photographer reflects on one epic Yosemite journey

Photographer Chris Burkard And Free Solo Climber Alex Honnold Discuss Offwidth Climbing In New Black Diamond Film
Surfing

Vans Go Surfing | Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoes

You can now go surfing in your all-time favourite skate shoe

Vans Go Surfing | New Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoe Collection
Snowboarding

Audi Nines 2019 | Contest Edit

See how things went up a notch in Sölden

Audi Nines 2019 | Contest Edit
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Cool Caravan | Introducing The Ultimate Trailer For Adventures

You're going to want to sell all your belongings, and put the money towards buying this caravan

Bruder EXP-6 Expedition Trailer | Introducing The World's Ultimate Adventure Caravan
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Mount Everest | 50 Interesting Facts About The World's Highest Mountain

Get schooled up on the highest mountain in the world with this epic collection of Mount Everest facts

Mount Everest Facts | 50 Things You Should Know About The World's Highest Mountain
Snowboarding

Audi Nines 2019 | World's Best Freeskiers and Snowboarders Prepare For Take Off

Looks like Audi Nines plan to send riders to the moon with their 10m high 'Launch Pad'

Audi Nines 2019 | World's Finest Freeskiers and Snowboarders Prepare For Take Off
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production