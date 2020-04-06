Credit: Alastair Lee, Brit Rock Film Tour

“She has to concentrate quite hard to guide me, which helps. I often ask her if she gets scared for me when I’m climbing, but she says no as she’s so absorbed in the task of guiding me. It’s a real skill. You have to be a good climber to see the sequence of moves but also a good communicator, to be able to communicate to me what I need to do really quickly.”

Does he feel responsible for her? “You’re always responsible for your climbing partner, but I do have a heightened sense of responsibility, as I have to build the anchor at the top of each pitch and both our lives depend on that.”

Climbing was set to make its debut in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but has now been rescheduled to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. As one of the country’s best paraclimbers, does Jesse hope to see climbing in the Paralympics one day? “It will be, but it won’t be soon, as there aren’t enough countries that can field teams. I think the earliest it could be is 2032. I’d be 47 or something, but the guy who won my category in the World Championships this year was 52 so it’s not beyond the realms. But it’s not something I have my sights on.”

“I’d love to go to the Old Man of Hoy and see it in all its glory”

At the moment there is no medical way Jesse could see again, but if the science evolved to make that a possibility in the future how would he feel? “I’d be blown away! Some people say they wouldn’t want their disability to be cured, they feel like it’s an integral part of them, but I don’t share that viewpoint. I just think there are loads of things I can’t do now and if my eyes were fixed I’d go and do them.”

How does he think it would affect his climbing? “I’d become a better climber with a snap of my fingers, but the interesting thing for me is I can’t really imagine how much better. And it might be hard for me to adjust as well, I wouldn’t be used to this torrent of information coming through my eyes.”

Jesse tells me he would visit the places he’s already climbed to see the views properly. “I’d love to go to the Old Man of Hoy and see it in all its glory. The mental map is never as good as standing at the top and seeing the whole panorama.” And, of course, Molly would be right there beside him.

Credit: Alastair Lee, Brit Rock Film Tour

Credit: Alastair Lee, Brit Rock Film Tour

Jesse is sponsored by Montane, DMM Climbing, Boreal, Beta Climbing Designs. Read more about him here, on the official Jesse Dufton website.

Climbing Blind is available on Vimeo from May 22nd.

For more on the Kendal Mountain Festival, head here.

You May Also Like

Shutter Life | Climbing Photographer Nadir Khan’s Life Behind The Lens

Montane x BMC | The Climbing Collaboration Aiming To Tackle Climate Change