How’s your Monday morning been? Mine involved snoozing my alarm for around an hour, stumbling into the shower half asleep, making a cup of terrible coffee, necking said coffee and rushing out of the door to then go elbow-to-elbow with London’s cycle commuters – not the most interesting of morning routines by any means.

Whilst on that cycle into work, there’s a huge pointy building that sits 310m tall and a whopping 95-storeys high that always makes me think to myself ‘I wonder what that’d be like to climb?’. The building in question is the Shard – not only London’s highest building, but the highest building in western Europe.

Whilst I was blissfully snoozing my alarm this morning, police were being called to the Shard after a man was spotted climbing the building after getting a leg up from a mate and initially using some ‘suction cups’ before embarking on the climb free from any equipment – sort of like the urban version of Alex Honnold’s El Capitan free solo wonder.

The man was reportedly persuaded to climb back into the building by police, but evaded arrest.

BREAKING: A man has been spotted climbing to the top of London’s Shard this morning. Police say he is now inside and talking to officers. pic.twitter.com/N48TeXvCHV — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) July 8, 2019

