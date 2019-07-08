Urban Exploration | Man Spotted 'Free Solo' Climbing The 310 Metre-High Shard In London - Mpora

Urban Exploration | Man Spotted ‘Free Solo’ Climbing The 310 Metre-High Shard In London

This man takes the biscuit for a Monday morning well spent

How’s your Monday morning been? Mine involved snoozing my alarm for around an hour, stumbling into the shower half asleep, making a cup of terrible coffee, necking said coffee and rushing out of the door to then go elbow-to-elbow with London’s cycle commuters – not the most interesting of morning routines by any means.

Whilst on that cycle into work, there’s a huge pointy building that sits 310m tall and a whopping 95-storeys high that always makes me think to myself ‘I wonder what that’d be like to climb?’. The building in question is the Shard – not only London’s highest building, but the highest building in western Europe.

Whilst I was blissfully snoozing my alarm this morning, police were being called to the Shard after a man was spotted climbing the building after getting a leg up from a mate and initially using some ‘suction cups’ before embarking on the climb free from any equipment – sort of like the urban version of Alex Honnold’s El Capitan free solo wonder.

The man was reportedly persuaded to climb back into the building by police, but evaded arrest.

