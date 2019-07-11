Before December 2018, Adam Ondra, Chris Sharma and Alexander Megos were the only members of the elite ‘9b+ Club’, the list of climbers who have climbed at or above the second hardest grade in the world.

Step forward, Stefano Ghisolfi; who’s applied his indoor talent to the world of outdoor rock climbing – cruising his way to becoming the latest climber in history to redpoint a 9b+ (5.15c). It’s on the Sharma test-piece, Perfecto Mundo (9b+) that Stefano was able to achieve this.

“It’s a journey that took Stefano a year of dedicated training”

The North Face’s newest film, aptly named Perfecto Mundo documents Stefano’s journey as he looks to climb the nails route and in doing so, granting himself free entry into the now four man club. It’s a journey that took Stefano a year of dedicated training and once ready, another 32 days spent working the route, ensuring all the moves linked together.

Expect to hear a power scream or two as Stefano moves from single finger lock off to a brutal left hand pinch, all on the overhanging face. It’s almost definitely going to make you want to seek out the nearest fingerboard, get on it and get working those weak fingers little of yours.

Whether you’re a climber or not, this one’s worth a watch.

You May Also Like

Urban Exploration | Man Spotted ‘Free Solo’ Climbing The 310 Metre-High Shard In London

Shutter Life | Climbing Photographer Nadir Khan’s Life Behind The Lens