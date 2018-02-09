Adventures in Idiocy | Ever Seen an Olympic Snowboarder Dropkick Someone in a Zorb? - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Adventures in Idiocy | Ever Seen an Olympic Snowboarder Dropkick Someone in a Zorb?

Billy Morgan, Jamie Nicholls, Sam Murgatroyd, James Kingston and Joe Rackley go zorb mad

Have you ever wanted to see an Olympic snowboarder drop kick someone in a zorb?

If the answer is no, then we imagine you’ve never really considered the question before, so we’ll give you a few seconds to picture it in your head. Don’t worry, we’re patient. Take your time.

Great.

Assuming the answer is now yes, then today is your lucky day, because we have a new feature video which shows exactly that – Olympic snowboarder Billy Morgan drop kicking somebody who is inside a zorb.

Olympian and pro snowboarder Billy Morgan. Photo: Rowan Biddiscombe./ Screenshot

It also shows, among other things, someone in a zorb run head first into a double decker bus in London. And someone going skateboarding in a zorb. And someone falling off a bicycle in a zorb. And – well, you get the point.

Introducing ‘Adventures in Idiocy’, an Mpora and Factory Media original production where we set professional idiot Joe Rackley loose on society.

Give a normal man a zorb and, if he’s feeling a little on the wild side, he might treat himself to a cheeky roll down a hill.

Give a professional idiot a zorb and he’ll round up Olympic snowboarders Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls, get in touch with pro skateboarder Sam Murgatroyd and James Kingston, one of the best parkour athletes in the world, and go more than a little bit nuts.

Pro skater Sam Murgatroyd. Photo: Rowan Biddiscombe./ Screenshot

Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls might be in Pyeongchang in South Korea right now getting ready to compete in the biggest competition in global sport, but as far as we’re concerned the Olympics are a walk in the park compared to trying to ride Hemel Hempstead snow centre in a zorb. Of course being good at snowboarding and all, they do surprisingly well.

James Kingston and Sam Murgatroyd prove their credentials as well – though maybe the boldest part of Joe’s plan wasn’t getting the pros involved but taking the zorbs to the busy streets of London.

Check out the video above to catch Joe and the crew on as fierce a zorb-based rampage as you’re likely to ever see.

An Mpora and Factory Media original, filmed and edited by Rowan Biddiscombe.

You May Also Like

Billy Morgan | Is Snowboarding Too Cool for Its Own Good?

Why Does Nobody Want to Host the Winter Olympics Anymore?

Share

Topics:

Freestyle

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Art Of Flight | 1,218 Military-Grade Drones Used To Create Giant, Flying Snowboarder Above The 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony

The top-secret display used 1,218 military-grade drones Opening Ceremony of the Olympics 2018

1,218 Military-Grade Drones Used To Create Giant, Flying Snowboarder Above The 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony
Snowboarding

Winter Olympics 2018 | Everything You Missed from the Opening Ceremony

From Gangnam Style and silly hats to dabbing, ponchos and topless athletes...

Winter Olympics 2018 | Everything You Missed from the Opening Ceremony
Snowboarding

Iouri Podlatchikov Out of the Olympics Due to Head Injury

The reigning gold medallist in halfpipe has pulled out of Pyeongchang

Iouri Podlatchikov Out of the Olympics Due to Head Injury
Multi Sport

Editor's Letter | The Olympic Issue - February 2018

This month we're focussing on South Korea

Editor's Letter | The Olympic Issue - February 2018
Skiing

Mountain Rescue | Skiers Rescued After Getting Lost Overnight in Cairngorms

The skiers sheltered in a hole in the snow while waiting for a mountain rescue in Scotland...

Mountain Rescue | Two Skiers Rescued After Getting Lost Overnight in the Cairngorms
Snowboarding

From Underdogs to Overachievers | The Secret Story Behind Britain’s Winter Olympians

How have Team GB's skiers & snowboarders come so far in a few short years?

From Underdogs to Overachievers | The Secret Story Behind Britain’s Winter Olympians
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production