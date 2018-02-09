Adventures in Idiocy | Ever Seen an Olympic Snowboarder Dropkick Someone in a Zorb?

Have you ever wanted to see an Olympic snowboarder drop kick someone in a zorb?

If the answer is no, then we imagine you’ve never really considered the question before, so we’ll give you a few seconds to picture it in your head. Don’t worry, we’re patient. Take your time.

Great.

Assuming the answer is now yes, then today is your lucky day, because we have a new feature video which shows exactly that – Olympic snowboarder Billy Morgan drop kicking somebody who is inside a zorb.

Olympian and pro snowboarder Billy Morgan. Photo: Rowan Biddiscombe./ Screenshot

It also shows, among other things, someone in a zorb run head first into a double decker bus in London. And someone going skateboarding in a zorb. And someone falling off a bicycle in a zorb. And – well, you get the point.