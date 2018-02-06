There are some really interesting things in there about Pyeongchang.

Right from the get-go there’s rumours of substandard accommodation and gyms for the athletes in South Korea, and a fascinating behind-the-scenes insight into how strictly an Olympic team can be run, and the trouble you can get into if you disobey the team code or “media blackout” (which prevents athletes talking about any sponsors other than official Olympic sponsors during the Games).

“There are people about making sure people have the right kit […] and if you mess up it’s not taken lightly,” Billy tells Matt.

Billy also talks about his own reputation in the snowboarding community and the tough times he received for his perception as “a gymnast on a snowboard” – something that arose after he became the first snowboarder in the world to land a triple rodeo and later a quad cork.