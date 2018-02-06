We’ve been getting a hold of as much skiing and snowboarding content as we possibly can in the run up to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, and if you’re at all interested in Olympic snowboarding or following Team GB, this podcast between friend-of-Mpora Matt Barr and Team GB snowboarder Billy Morgan is a must listen.
In the podcast Billy talks about all things 2018 Winter Olympics – where he will be competing in slopestyle and the newly added Big Air event – as well as life beyond the Olympic Games in the snowboarding world.
