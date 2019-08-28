Featured Image: Noah Wetzel

I’m not going to be the one who claims that summer’s coming to an end, but I mean… I’ve not bought an ice cream in days and to be honest, I’m getting pretty bored of the taste of Pimms right now. So with that in being said, I’d like to officially declare the end of summer is nigh.

Well, that’s at least that’s what the good people over at Faction are saying with the launch of their limited edition Collective Box.

In an effort to see you through these last days of summer and most importantly through that no man’s land between summer and winter – more commonly known as autumn – Faction have created a box of swag that’ll see you right. This box sold out in a matter of hours on the Faction website and we’ve got one of the last few left to giveaway.

What’s In The Box?!

Yep, that’s a limited edition Candide Thovex CT skateboard deck we can see up for grabs alongside a load of Faction and Pit Viper merch.

Oh, and there’s the chance of finding a Golden Ticket in the box. Each of these tickets award the finder a pair of Faction x Pit Viper Collab Sunglasses, and two lucky winners will even take home the all-new, Faction x Pit Viper Monoski for those spring shredding sessions.

So we’ve got one of the last few boxes to giveaway to you, our beloved readership. All you’ve got to do is follow the link below to sign up to our newsletter (that’ll be full of cracking winter business in no time) and you’re in it to win it.

This competition closes at 5pm on Friday the 6th of September 2019. By signing up for the competition you will be added to our mailing list (we send out weekly newsletters – don’t worry, they’re really good).

