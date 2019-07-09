Watch | Candide Thovex Skiing Wave Pools In The Basque Country And Snowdonia - Mpora

Watch | Candide Thovex Skiing Wave Pools In The Basque Country And Snowdonia

There really is nothing on this earth Candide Thovex can't do

France’s pocket-sized magic man Candide Thovex is a master at making the impossible seem possible. Put a barrier in front of the skier, ask him to jump, and he’ll turn towards you, look you straight in the eye, and say “how high?” without blinking. It’s just what he does. Just the way he is.

Take this ‘Behind The Scenes’ video of Thovex skiing at wave pools in Spain’s Basque Country and Wales’ Snowdonia as a perfect example. Where most people would have thought about the crazy idea of skiing these artificial surfing lakes before laughing at the sheer insanity of it all and quickly choosing to prop up a nearby bar instead, your man Candide rose to the challenge and, quite frankly, made it all look like an absolute piece o’ cake (albeit with some trial ‘n’ error along the way).

Screenshot via YouTube (Candide Thovex)

