Credit: Nathan Copelin

After a three-hour flight from London, we touch down in Finland’s capital in time for Helride’s first event; the ‘Tour de Kallio’, a series of ‘cash for tricks’ contests on street spots dotted around the Kallio district of Helsinki. It’s a case of joining the crew of skaters at the start and trying to keep up as they fly from spot to spot.

The tour took in some of the city’s finest sketchy spots, including a rough slope to wallride, a crusty bump-to-bar and a daunting 12-foot high steep tiled bank off a roof. A personal highlight was realising that street skateboarding legend Pat Duffy has relocated from California to Helsinki, and that he still rips as hard as ever; somehow kickflipping into the bank over a gap, unofficially claiming the best trick of the day. Check the footage here.

“Skaters took heavy slams, onlookers got crashed into, one spectator literally threw up right next to us and had to leave”

Awaking the next day after a hazy night of karaoke and too much Lonkero (a classic Finish gin and grapefruit concoction created for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics), we head to the roof of the newly built Amos Rex museum. It’s a stunning piece of architecture, dominated by domed structures with huge glass windows. It’s the kind of place you’d walk by and think ‘imagine if someone made this skateable’.

Thankfully that’s exactly what the Helride organisers have managed to do, somehow getting permission to attach a ramp to the bottom of one of the structures to make an enormous glass quarter pipe. After a few hesitative runs from skaters checking they weren’t about to fall through the glass onto an unsuspecting museum punter, the spot began being skated, with riders coming in at all angles.

Monster rider Kevin Bækkel, who’s gained a reputation in recent years for being one of Europe’s gnarliest skaters, came in hard. Whilst others were skating it like a quarter pipe, Bækkel decided to use it as a spine and backside boneless transfer over it onto the steep uneven brick surfaced bank. Credit also goes to Russian skater Dmitrii Dvoinishnikov who dispatched a blunt fakie, bigger flip and fakie 360 flip to win a few fistfuls of Euros.