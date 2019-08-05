Skateboarding has never been as fashionable as it is today. Olympic skateboarding – drug testing and all – is finally a reality, Jonah Hill’s latest movie is about skating in the 90s, Palace and Supreme collaborate with Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton.
Many think this mainstream push has been for the best, with skateboarding becoming more accessible than ever before. But others will argue that it wasn’t supposed to be for the masses in the first place, and was more for those that didn’t fit into the commercial world of mainstream sports, finding solace in an underground culture favoured by the outcasts.
“A chaotic breath of fresh air in the often stale world of skateboarding contests”
There’s also a love / hate situation when it comes to skateboarding contests. Mainstream skateboarding competitions clearly serve a purpose, giving the world’s best skateboarders a platform to compete and prove themselves. But at the same time, echoey arenas, overpriced lagers and corporate sponsorship does seem a long way away from skateboarding’s ‘skate and destroy’ origins.
Enter Helsinki Helride; a chaotic breath of fresh air in the often stale world of skateboarding contests.
