How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner’s Guide

How do you apply grip tape to a new skateboard? Well, it’s actually fairly simple. To add grip tape onto your new deck, you’ll need:

1) A fresh deck

2) A sheet of fresh grip tape

3) A file

4) A Stanley knife

The process of putting grip tape might be easy, but it’s worth doing carefully because you can mess it up very easily.

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 1

Peel off the backing of the grip tape and start pressing it onto your board from one end. Line it up carefully and beware of getting any air bubbles trapped underneath the tape.

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 2

Once you’ve got the tape pressed down smoothed out any wrinkles and eliminated any air bubbles, take your file and file down the edges of the tape around the deck. This serves two purposes – firstly, it sticks the edges of the grip tape firmly to your deck, so they won’t peel off. Second, it scores the tape and gives you a guideline to cut around for step 3.

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 3

Once you’ve scored the grip tape with the file, take your Stanley knife and begin cutting away the excess around the edges of the board. If you rest the blade on the edge of the board it’ll help you keep the cut straight, which will help it look neater.

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 4

To finish off the job, take one of the excess off cuts of grip tape and use it to sand down the edges. This should give your shiny new skate deck a nice, neat finish.

