How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner's Guide - Mpora

Share

Skateboarding

How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner’s Guide

How do you add grip tape to a new skateboard deck? And what do you need?

How do you apply grip tape to a new skateboard? Well, it’s actually fairly simple. To add grip tape onto your new deck, you’ll need:

1) A fresh deck
2) A sheet of fresh grip tape
3) A file
4) A Stanley knife

The process of putting grip tape might be easy, but it’s worth doing carefully because you can mess it up very easily.

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 1

Peel off the backing of the grip tape and start pressing it onto your board from one end. Line it up carefully and beware of getting any air bubbles trapped underneath the tape.

“It’s worth doing carefully because you can mess it up very easily.”

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 2

Once you’ve got the tape pressed down smoothed out any wrinkles and eliminated any air bubbles, take your file and file down the edges of the tape around the deck. This serves two purposes – firstly, it sticks the edges of the grip tape firmly to your deck, so they won’t peel off. Second, it scores the tape and gives you a guideline to cut around for step 3.

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 3

Once you’ve scored the grip tape with the file, take your Stanley knife and begin cutting away the excess around the edges of the board. If you rest the blade on the edge of the board it’ll help you keep the cut straight, which will help it look neater.

Adding grip tape to a skateboard: Step 4

To finish off the job, take one of the excess off cuts of grip tape and use it to sand down the edges. This should give your shiny new skate deck a nice, neat finish.

You may also like:

How To Choose Your First Skateboard | What’s The Best Board For You?

How to Build a Skateboard | Assembling Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels

Share

Topics:

article electric youth information

Related Articles

BMX

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage

We speak to riders on the podium about what makes the X Games so damn special...

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage
Skateboarding

Build It & They Will Come | How to Assemble Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels

How do you attach skateboard trucks to your deck? How do you set your trucks up correctly? This first time buying guide has everything you...

How to Build a Skateboard | Assembling Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels
Skateboarding

Hot Wheels | How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Bearings For You

Do you want harder wheels or softer wheels? What's a durometer reading? And how do you insert bearings?

How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Trucks For You | Buying Guide
Skateboarding

Top Deck | How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You

How do you choose the best skateboard deck for you? What length and shape should you go for and how concave do you want it?

How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You | Buying Guide
Skateboarding

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components

What's better as a beginner skateboarder, a complete setup or separate components? This helpful video and guide talks you through the basics.

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components
Surfing

Kelly Slater | Surfing Icon Breaks Bones In Foot Off South African Coast

“Kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can,” wrote Slater on Instagram.

Kelly Slater Breaks Multiple Bones In Right Foot Surfing At Jeffreys Bay In South Africa
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production