How to Build a Skateboard | Assembling Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels - Mpora

Share

Skateboarding

How to Build a Skateboard | Assembling Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels

How do you attach skateboard trucks to your deck? How do you set your trucks up correctly? This first time buying guide has everything you need to know

How do you build a skateboard? If you’ve opted to buy separate components rather than a complete setup for your first deck, it’s a question you’re going to find yourself asking.

Thankfully, we’ve produced this easy-to-understand guide to attaching trucks and setting them up to talk you through the basics.

How to Build a Skateboard: Attaching Your Trucks

Once you’ve put grip tape on your new deck, the first step is to mark it so you put the bolts through in the right place. The best way of doing this is to push the bolts through from the bottom, scoring the tape. Then flip the board over and use an alan key to push holes through the grip tape.

“If you the kingpins are facing out, your board will turn the opposite way to the way you’re leaning.”

then put the truck bolts through, and mount the trucks with the kingpin facing inwards. This is very important, if you the kingpins are facing out, your board will turn the opposite way to the way you’re leaning. You can then tighten up the truck bolts. If you have a bolt of a different colour, the norm is to use it to mark the front end of your board.

How to Build a Skateboard: Adjusting Your Trucks

Setting your trucks up correctly is important – too loose and you’ll wobble, too tight and you’ll struggle to turn. Trucks are tightened or loosened using the kingpin, and you’ll need a skateboard tool to adjust them.

Outside of the extremes, how tight your trucks are is a matter of personal preference, and it’s worth trying a few different settings to see what suits you best.

You may also like:

How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Trucks For You | Buying Guide

How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You | Buying Guide

Share

Topics:

article information

Related Articles

Skateboarding

How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner's Guide

How do you add grip tape to a new skateboard deck? And what do you need?

How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner's Guide
BMX

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage

We speak to riders on the podium about what makes the X Games so damn special...

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage
Skateboarding

Hot Wheels | How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Bearings For You

Do you want harder wheels or softer wheels? What's a durometer reading? And how do you insert bearings?

How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Trucks For You | Buying Guide
Skateboarding

Top Deck | How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You

How do you choose the best skateboard deck for you? What length and shape should you go for and how concave do you want it?

How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You | Buying Guide
Skateboarding

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components

What's better as a beginner skateboarder, a complete setup or separate components? This helpful video and guide talks you through the basics.

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components
Surfing

Kelly Slater | Surfing Icon Breaks Bones In Foot Off South African Coast

“Kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can,” wrote Slater on Instagram.

Kelly Slater Breaks Multiple Bones In Right Foot Surfing At Jeffreys Bay In South Africa
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production