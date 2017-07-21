How do you build a skateboard? If you’ve opted to buy separate components rather than a complete setup for your first deck, it’s a question you’re going to find yourself asking.

Thankfully, we’ve produced this easy-to-understand guide to attaching trucks and setting them up to talk you through the basics.

How to Build a Skateboard: Attaching Your Trucks

Once you’ve put grip tape on your new deck, the first step is to mark it so you put the bolts through in the right place. The best way of doing this is to push the bolts through from the bottom, scoring the tape. Then flip the board over and use an alan key to push holes through the grip tape.

“If you the kingpins are facing out, your board will turn the opposite way to the way you’re leaning.”

then put the truck bolts through, and mount the trucks with the kingpin facing inwards. This is very important, if you the kingpins are facing out, your board will turn the opposite way to the way you’re leaning. You can then tighten up the truck bolts. If you have a bolt of a different colour, the norm is to use it to mark the front end of your board.