Shaun White Wants to Compete in Skateboarding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Shaun White is aiming to compete in skateboarding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he said today. Standing at the bottom of the snowboard halfpipe in Pyeongchang, where he’s just won an incredible third gold medal, the American rider told Mpora: “Honestly I am [thinking of Tokyo] yeah! To go skateboarding in the summer.

“Just to get to the summer Olympics would be amazing. It’s a big passion of mine.” Shaun has previously competed in skateboard vert, winning his first X Games medal in 2005 and taking home the gold in 2007 and 2011. Skateboarding will be introduced as an Olympic discipline for the first time at the Tokyo 2020 games.

“To get to the summer Olympics would be amazing, and it’s a big passion of mine.”

Shaun hasn’t been skating, at least not at the highest level, for a few years, and his favoured discipline of vert isn’t scheduled to be part of the program. But we have no doubt that if he sets his mind to it he’ll be able to adapt his skills to park or street skating (the two contest formats mooted for inclusion) before the US Team selection takes place.