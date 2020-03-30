From The Archive | Why I Love The Skate Film 'Cheese and Crackers' - Mpora

Share

Skateboarding

From The Archive | Why I Love The Skate Film ‘Cheese and Crackers’

In terms of getting creative, a skate film in 2006 was particularly inspiring for one writer

From the Archive is Mpora’s look back at the films that have inspired us from our grom days to the here and now.

Cheese and Crackers (2006) featuring Chris Haslam and Daewon Song is the film that did actually blow the bloody doors off on what is possible on a mini-ramp. These guys combine technical skating with off-the-wall creativity to produce something very unique in skateboarding.

This was the skate edit that left me searching for sheets of plywood anywhere I could find them so that I could build features to skate. It also inspired a generation of skaters to look that bit harder at what’s around them to see what they could conjure up.

In a world of homogenised skate media ‘Cheese and Crackers’ is a timeless breath of fresh air for the rollerboarding scene.

You May Also Like

Tony Hawk Interview | Skate Legend Talks To Us About The Olympics, Video Games, And Regret

Helsinki Helride | Why The Hectic Contest Is Skateboarding In Its Truest Form

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Waking Dream | Julien Herry and Sam Favret Ride Chamonix Steeps

Herry and Favret ride some of the most technical faces out there in this 27 minute masterpiece

Waking Dream | Julien Herry and Sam Favret In Steep Skiing / Snowboarding Masterpiece
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Montane x BMC | Climbing Collaboration Announced

Designed with crag-addicts in mind, a slice of the range's sales will be helping to restore Britain's moorlands

Montane x BMC | The Climbing Collaboration Aiming To Tackle Climate Change
Skiing

Season Edit | Markus Eder Finally Drops 18/19 Cut

Markus Eder again reminds us why he’s by far the most versatile skier on the planet

Season Edit | Markus Eder Finally Treats Us To His Winter 2018/2019 Cut
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Look. It's more video content to distract you while you're stuck inside. Bon appétit

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Surfing

Self Isolation | An Essential Guide For Surfers

Twiddling your thumbs? Not sure what to do with yourself? Here's how to shred when you're stuck indoors

Self Isolation | An Essential Guide For Surfers
Multi Sport

Adventure Films | Watch 99 of the Best Ones Ever Made

We've compiled all of the best free to view adventure films in one place. You're welcome

The Ultimate Compilation | Watch 99 Of The Best Adventure Films Online For Free
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production