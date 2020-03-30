From the Archive is Mpora’s look back at the films that have inspired us from our grom days to the here and now.

Cheese and Crackers (2006) featuring Chris Haslam and Daewon Song is the film that did actually blow the bloody doors off on what is possible on a mini-ramp. These guys combine technical skating with off-the-wall creativity to produce something very unique in skateboarding.

This was the skate edit that left me searching for sheets of plywood anywhere I could find them so that I could build features to skate. It also inspired a generation of skaters to look that bit harder at what’s around them to see what they could conjure up.

In a world of homogenised skate media ‘Cheese and Crackers’ is a timeless breath of fresh air for the rollerboarding scene.

