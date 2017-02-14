These Guys Went Skating in An Abandoned Psychiatric Ward - Mpora

These Guys Went Skating in An Abandoned Psychiatric Ward

This stunning edit will give you the chills...

Skateparks are now commonplace around the UK. To varying degrees of quality, you cant hop on a bus without passing a skatepark. And heck, the more the merrier we say.

But to some, skateboarding is about something more than riding in the same old park all the time. For many skaters, much like with free funning, it’s about finding new terrain, and using your own take on skating, and your own style to find new ways of using it to get around.

That’s exactly what this bunch of six skateboarders did when the came across this abandoned psychiatric ward. The guys rip around the disused medical facility, and in the process making an edit that has a chilling hint of a Stanley Kubric movie about it (although with arguably less dehumanising of main characters and high-brow art lost on a mass audience).

You can virtually smell the disinfectant and boil-in-the-bag meals as you watch the chaps hit up various spots.

Now, it should go without saying, but just in case, we’re not encouraging you, or anybody to break into buildings to skateboard, be they psychiatric wards or otherwise. Oh, and stay in school, be nice, and always wear protection.

