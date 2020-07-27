Skateboarding In Tokyo | 'Silent Rider' Shows Japan's Capital In A Whole New Light - Mpora

Share

Skateboarding

Skateboarding In Tokyo | ‘Silent Rider’ Shows Japan’s Capital In A Whole New Light

Skater Kaito Sagawa takes us on an artistically shot tour of Japan's most famous city

Here at Mpora, we’re big fans of Japan. Earlier this year our Editor Jack Clayton got the chance to go skiing in Hokkaido and, well, he hasn’t stopped talking about it to be honest – this, despite the fact, that the snow was relatively standard when he got there rather than the deep pow of #Japow fame.

The food, the culture, the beautiful outdoor spaces and the pulsating inner city madness – Japan is one of those places that needs to be seen to be believed. Skate film ‘Silent Rider’ does something clever by flipping expectations on their head and showing Tokyo in a whole new light; stripping the place almost entirely of its hustle and bustle like London in 28 Days Later.

Shot at the crack of dawn (just like the London scenes in 28 Days Later were), ‘Silent Rider’ follows skater Kaito Sagawa, a 22-year-old Japanese Olympic hopeful, as he does his thing around the quiet streets of Japan’s capital. It’s a strangely calming and hypnotic viewing experience, and a reminder of just how important it is sometimes to block out the noise and focus on yourself.

The film is by Toshikazu Hosoki and features music from Flying Lotus.

You May Also Like

Surfing In Japan | 9 of the Best Spots

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Are Getting Remastered | Here’s What We Know

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Valais | Riding Switzerland's Alpine Gems

We went to Valais to see why it's considered one of Europe's best mountain biking destinations

A Guide To Mountain Biking In Valais
Mountain Biking

Audi Nines 2020 | Teaser Trailer Goes Live

In a year of cancelled sporting events, it's so great to see this one going head

Audi Nines 2020 Set To Go Ahead | Watch The Teaser Trailer And Get Hyped
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Climbing With Coxsey | 13 Lessons From UK's Most Successful Climber

Here's what we can learn about bouldering from watching a two-time World Cup winner in action

Climbing With Coxsey | 13 Lessons From The UK's Most Successful Competitive Climber
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Pabbay | Sea Cliff Climbing On Remote Scottish Island

This short film about a crew of climbers in the Outer Hebrides is sure to inspire you

Pabbay Climbers and the Boy James | Sea Cliff Climbing On A Remote Scottish Island
Mountain Biking

Backyards | Matt Jones Transforms His Garden

Look at your garden, now look at Matt's garden, now look back at yours. See the difference?

Backyards | Matt Jones Transforms His Garden Into Mountain Bike Paradise
Mountain Biking

Riding In The Cairngorms | 10 of the Best Routes

Aviemore local Rob McCreath selects his favourite bike trails from the heart of the Scottish Highlands

Best Mountain Bike Rides In Cairngorms National Park | 10 Mapped Routes
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production