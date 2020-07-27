Here at Mpora, we’re big fans of Japan. Earlier this year our Editor Jack Clayton got the chance to go skiing in Hokkaido and, well, he hasn’t stopped talking about it to be honest – this, despite the fact, that the snow was relatively standard when he got there rather than the deep pow of #Japow fame.

The food, the culture, the beautiful outdoor spaces and the pulsating inner city madness – Japan is one of those places that needs to be seen to be believed. Skate film ‘Silent Rider’ does something clever by flipping expectations on their head and showing Tokyo in a whole new light; stripping the place almost entirely of its hustle and bustle like London in 28 Days Later.

Shot at the crack of dawn (just like the London scenes in 28 Days Later were), ‘Silent Rider’ follows skater Kaito Sagawa, a 22-year-old Japanese Olympic hopeful, as he does his thing around the quiet streets of Japan’s capital. It’s a strangely calming and hypnotic viewing experience, and a reminder of just how important it is sometimes to block out the noise and focus on yourself.

The film is by Toshikazu Hosoki and features music from Flying Lotus.

