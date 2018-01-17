Since people started to sit up and take notice of the Z-Boys skateboarding around Dogtown and beyond in the mid 1970s, where skate style led, the rest of the world followed. In 2018, maybe more so than ever before, the world seemingly looks to what skateboarders are wearing before copying them. And, since day one, leading the way in skateboarding are Vans.

For decades, the California-based company have been making gear designed to stand up to the rigours of hard skating, but that also looks good. So when Vans announce a new range is dropping, you’re forgiven for getting a little bit excited.

2018 sees Vans launch new offerings from their Authentic™ Chino range. If you’re in the market for a good looking pair of skate pants (nee: trousers) that are super tough, designed specifically with skateboarding in mind, and still have that classic silhouette, then look no further.