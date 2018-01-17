Vans 2018 Authentic™ Chino Range Is Released - Mpora

Skateboarding

Vans 2018 Authentic™ Chino Range Is Released

Hard-wearing, odour-resistant... Vans are leading the way once again

Since people started to sit up and take notice of the Z-Boys skateboarding around Dogtown and beyond in the mid 1970s, where skate style led, the rest of the world followed. In 2018, maybe more so than ever before, the world seemingly looks to what skateboarders are wearing before copying them. And, since day one, leading the way in skateboarding are Vans.

For decades, the California-based company have been making gear designed to stand up to the rigours of hard skating, but that also looks good. So when Vans announce a new range is dropping, you’re forgiven for getting a little bit excited.

2018 sees Vans launch new offerings from their Authentic™ Chino range. If you’re in the market for a good looking pair of skate pants (nee: trousers) that are super tough, designed specifically with skateboarding in mind, and still have that classic silhouette, then look no further.

The new release sees the already much loved Vans’ Authentic™ Chino range expanding, with new colourways in the Authentic™ Chino Stretch and Authentic™ Chino Pro.

“They’re not going to disintegrate when you go sliding across the B&Q car park”

Skateboard performance and innovation are paramount in the design of the classic chino pant, which feature comfortable fit and Vans’ Sturdy Stretch twill fabrication. The result is a range of trousers that have a timeless workwear feel, and combine skateboard functionality with a toughness that ensures they’re not going to disintegrate when that 15th attempt at a flip trick results in you sliding across the B&Q car park.

The folk at Vans know skateboarding, so they know what skaters needs from a pair of chinos. As a result the Authentic™ Chino are packed with smart features, including double chain stitched flat felled seams to stop your friends from splitting their sides when you split your sides, sewn bar tacks for reinforcement, curved slant pockets and a hidden coin pocket to, well, hide your coins.

The Authentic™ Chino Stretch features a modern fit and the Authentic™ Chino Pro features a straight fit, treated with SILVADUR® anti-microbial finishing to protect the fabric and minimize odour. Stinking up the bus after an evening rolling around will be a thing of the past.

Vans looked to their legendary professional skateboarding team to gain insight into refining an everyday staple that provides all-day comfort and shape retention, while maintaining Vans’ classic style and functionality.

New this spring, Vans introduces the Authentic™ Chino Stretch in frost grey and copen blue, as well as the Authentic™ Chino Pro in asphalt.

The Authentic™ Chino is available now at select Vans’ dealers. Learn more about this Vans 2018 Authentic™ Chino range at Vans.com

Topics:

