Vans Chima Pro 2 Skate Shoe Release

This new pro-model skate shoe from Vans is pack with tech, and performs like a champion

Following the enormous success across the globe of his first Pro Skate model, Vans presents this all-new signature skate shoe from Australian skateboarder, Chima Ferguson.

Available worldwide from February 10th, the Vans Chima Pro 2 Skate Shoe is going to be one you won’t wont to miss, and not just because it’s a looker. It’s packed with some serious tech that has performance in mind.

The enhanced Chima Pro 2 performance skate shoe really shows off Vans’ premier UltraCush Lite 3D technology. It’s a versatile combination of lightweight cushioning and support to maintain Vans’ perfect alignment of performance, board feel and protection – the holy trinity when it comes to making shoes you’re going to abuse with a skateboard.

Featuring Duracap fused upper reinforcements, Vans Pro Lite Construction with evolved foxing tape for added flex and durability, and Vans’ new UltraCush Lite 3D footbed, the Chima Pro 2 is designed to withstand heavy impacts. Ideal if you’re landing things you have no real right to but, let’s be honest, also pretty sweet when you’re just standing around.

Photo: Vans
Photo: Vans
Photo: Vans

By blending the lightweight and responsive feel of UltraCush footbeds with a dual-density foam surrounded by a molded heel cup, the Chima Pro 2 delivers unsurpassed cushioning, boardfeel, and support, whatever skating you’re doing.

As such, the Chima Pro 2 from Vans is a truly all-terrain Vans Pro Skate shoe designed to hold up and perform in any situation – from the streets to the parks.

Photo: Vans

The Chima Pro 2 footwear debut is also supported by a signature line of Chima Ferguson apparel and accessories influenced by the Sydney native’s clean style.

The range includes a selection of Chima’s favorite shirt style, the polo, along with long sleeves, t-shirts and hats. Each piece in the collection is branded with a minimal and clean “V” for Vans, along with Chima’s signature collection logos.

Photo: Vans
Photo: Vans
Photo: Vans
Photo: Vans

“UltraCush Lite 3D technology maintains Vans’ perfect alignment of performance, board feel and protection”

Keep your eyes peeled for the Chima Ferguson – Vans Chima Pro 2 Skate Shoe in selected retailers across the globe from February 10th.

To learn more about the Chima Pro 2 and Chima Ferguson’s signature apparel and accessories collection, visit Vans.com/chima.

Photo: Vans

