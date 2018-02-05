Following the enormous success across the globe of his first Pro Skate model, Vans presents this all-new signature skate shoe from Australian skateboarder, Chima Ferguson.

Available worldwide from February 10th, the Vans Chima Pro 2 Skate Shoe is going to be one you won’t wont to miss, and not just because it’s a looker. It’s packed with some serious tech that has performance in mind.

The enhanced Chima Pro 2 performance skate shoe really shows off Vans’ premier UltraCush Lite 3D technology. It’s a versatile combination of lightweight cushioning and support to maintain Vans’ perfect alignment of performance, board feel and protection – the holy trinity when it comes to making shoes you’re going to abuse with a skateboard.

Featuring Duracap fused upper reinforcements, Vans Pro Lite Construction with evolved foxing tape for added flex and durability, and Vans’ new UltraCush Lite 3D footbed, the Chima Pro 2 is designed to withstand heavy impacts. Ideal if you’re landing things you have no real right to but, let’s be honest, also pretty sweet when you’re just standing around.